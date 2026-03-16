More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

Petition urges University of California regents to address report on faculty role in campus Jew-hatred

“It is about enforcing the crucial boundary between private speech and institutional advocacy,” the petition states.

Mar. 16, 2026
Aaron Bandler

Petition urges University of California regents to address report on faculty role in campus Jew-hatred

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
University of California, Berkeley
Entrance sign to the University of California, Berkeley. Credit: Gary Yim/Shutterstock.

More than 4,000 students, parents, alumni and faculty have signed a petition urging the University of California Board of Regents to address findings in a recent report by the AMCHA Initiative alleging that faculty activism has contributed to rising Jew-hatred across the public university system.

The petition, which JNS reviewed exclusively, calls on the regents to “stop faculty and academic units from using UC authority, resources, classrooms and UC-branded platforms to advance political advocacy as institutional practice,” including by enforcing and, if necessary, strengthening existing university policies.

“This is not about policing faculty speech,” the petition states. “It is about enforcing the crucial boundary between private speech and institutional advocacy.” It adds that when that boundary erodes, “academic norms break down, and students face harassment, intimidation and exclusion,” and urges the regents to place the report on the agenda for their next meeting. (JNS sought comment from the University of California system.)

The watchdog group’s report argues that faculty and academic departments have played a central role in campus activism related to Israel and in what it describes as a surge in antisemitic incidents since the Hamas-led attacks in southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, citing documented examples across multiple campuses.

Separately, more than 350 current and former University of California scholars and 124 organizations, many of them Jewish groups, have sent letters calling on the regents to discuss and act on the report’s findings.

Around 350 former and current UC scholars and 124 organizations, many of which are Jewish, have also called on the regents to act on the AMCHA report.

The regents are scheduled to meet on March 17–18.

Campus Antisemitism
Aaron Bandler
Aaron Bandler Aaron Bandler
Aaron Bandler is an award-winning national reporter at JNS based in Los Angeles. Originally from the San Francisco Bay Area, he worked for nearly eight years at the Jewish Journal, and before that, at the Daily Wire.
EXPLORE JNS
Missile attack Arad
Israel News
Paramedics treat nearly 100 people after Iranian missile hits Arad in southern Israel
“A blatant war crime. Pure terrorism,” the Israeli Foreign Ministry said.
Mar. 21, 2026
Mamdani
U.S. News
Mamdani says he has ‘productive’ and ‘honest’ relationship with Trump
The New York City mayor told “PBS” that he has met with Orthodox Jewish leaders about antisemitism, “childcare and housing and quality-of-life issues.”
Mar. 21, 2026
Yehuda Shmuel Sherman
Israel News
Israeli, 18, dies in Samaria car-ramming
The slain man’s brother was admitted to the hospital in moderate condition.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese
World News
Australian premier booed at Sydney mosque for Israel stance
Anthony Albanese downplayed the hecklers’ reception, saying the overall atmosphere was “incredibly positive.”
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
IDF troops
Israel News
IDF slays at least four Hezbollah terrorists in ground combat
Two divisions continue to dismantle the Iranian-backed group’s infrastructure in Southern Lebanon, as another division prepares to join the fight.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Strait of Hormuz
World News
22 countries say ready to help secure Strait of Hormuz
Meanwhile, Washington has issued a short-term authorization permitting the sale of Iranian oil currently stranded at sea.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin