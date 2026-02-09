Saudi Arabia hosts coalition meeting on counter-ISIS coordination

Senior diplomatic and defense officials from the Small Group of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS/Daesh met in Riyadh on Feb. 8 to discuss counterterrorism coordination in Syria and Iraq.

In a joint statement, the United States and Saudi Arabia said participants welcomed what they described as a comprehensive agreement between the Syrian government and the Syrian Democratic Forces, citing provisions for a permanent ceasefire and the civil and military integration of northeast Syria.

Participants noted Syria’s “stated intention to assume national leadership of counter-ISIS efforts and expressed appreciation for the sacrifices made by the Syrian Democratic Forces in the fight against ISIS/Daesh.”

The officials also welcomed the Syrian government as the coalition’s 90th member and said coalition partners were ready to work closely with Damascus, according to the statement.

Additionally, officials recognized Iraq’s continued leadership within the coalition, noting Baghdad’s central role in the Defeat ISIS mission.

Discussions reaffirmed key coalition priorities, including the expedited transfer and secure detention of ISIS detainees, third-country repatriation and the reintegration of families from the al-Hol and Roj displacement camps into their home communities.