Texas launches legal action against CAIR, Muslim Brotherhood, Antifa

Ken Paxton, the attorney general in Texas, has launched a series of high-profile legal actions targeting alleged terrorist-linked organizations as part of his efforts to combat domestic and foreign extremism in the state.

On Feb. 5, he announced a lawsuit against the Muslim Brotherhood and the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) “to stop the terrorist groups from operating in Texas.”

According to the 32-page filing submitted to a Collin County district court, the State of Texas alleges that the Muslim Brotherhood “is a radical terrorist organization that exists to usurp governmental power and establish dominion through Sharia law” and that it has “covertly operated in the United States under the name ‘CAIR’ for decades.”

The document states that “the group is not peaceful. It is not tolerant. It does not respect the freedom to practice other religions or sects, including Christianity and Judaism.”

Paxton is seeking temporary and permanent injunctions to halt all operations, fundraising, property ownership and recruitment by the organizations in Texas.

The attorney general also turned his attention to domestic terror groups. On Feb. 6, Paxton initiated legal action against the Houston-based Screwston Anti-Fascist Committee, described by his office as an “Antifa-affiliated unincorporated nonprofit association,” alleging violations of Texas law tied to doxing and violence.

“Radical leftists have engaged in coordinated efforts to militantly attack our nation and undermine the rule of law,” he said. “These deranged traitors will face the full force of law. No stone will be left unturned, and no tool will be left unused.”

Paxton noted that Antifa has been designated by U.S. President Donald Trump as a terrorist organization and that “reported members of Screwston affiliates recently participated in an armed assault on an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Alvarado, Texas.”

As such, he is opening an investigation into the group and has issued a “legal demand for records and documents that will be used to identify the scope of legal violations committed by the organization.”