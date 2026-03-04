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WATCH: Israel touts Khamenei killing in Times Square clip

Israel’s official X account shares Times Square video hailing Khamenei’s death in joint U.S.-Israel strike as “a first step towards a better world.”

Mar. 4, 2026
JNS Staff

WATCH: Israel touts Khamenei killing in Times Square clip

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People hold a pre-revolution Iranian flag, a U.S. flag and an Israeli flag during a “Freedom for Iran” rally in Times Square on March 2, 2026, in New York. Photo by Adam Gray/Getty Images.
People hold a pre-revolution Iranian flag, a U.S. flag and an Israeli flag during a “Freedom for Iran” rally in Times Square on March 2, 2026, in New York. Photo by Adam Gray/Getty Images.

Israel’s official X account shared a 14-second video on Tuesday showing a giant digital billboard in New York’s Times Square displaying an image of slain Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei alongside U.S. and Israeli flags and the message, “The world is a better place without Khamenei—a first step towards a better world.”

The clip was posted three days after Khamenei was killed in a joint U.S.-Israeli strike on his compound in Tehran early Saturday, part of a broader campaign targeting Iran’s leadership and military infrastructure.

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