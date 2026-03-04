WATCH: Israel touts Khamenei killing in Times Square clip

Israel’s official X account shared a 14-second video on Tuesday showing a giant digital billboard in New York’s Times Square displaying an image of slain Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei alongside U.S. and Israeli flags and the message, “The world is a better place without Khamenei—a first step towards a better world.”

The clip was posted three days after Khamenei was killed in a joint U.S.-Israeli strike on his compound in Tehran early Saturday, part of a broader campaign targeting Iran’s leadership and military infrastructure.