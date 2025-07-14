Unity is Israel’s most powerful weapon

( July 14, 2025 / JNS)

The State of Israel has always lived by the principle that its survival depends not only on military might but on the unity of its people. A review of Israel’s modern military history—from the existential wars of 1948, 1956, 1967 and 1973 to more recent conflicts in Lebanon, the Gaza Strip and the 2025 strike on Iran—reveals a clear pattern: when Israeli society stands united, its military achieves clarity and strength; when it is divided, outcomes are murky, costly and inconclusive.

Nowhere has this been more evident than in the traumatic aftermath of Oct. 7, 2023, when Hamas terrorists launched a surprise attack on Israeli communities near the border with Gaza. In that darkest of moments, the deep divisions that had wracked Israeli society for months over judicial reforms and political polarization were, at least temporarily, set aside. The country responded with a surge of unity not seen in decades.

In 1948, as five Arab armies invaded the fledgling Jewish state, political and ideological factions inside Israel set aside their rivalries to form the Israel Defense Forces. That unity saved the country.

In the 1956 Sinai Campaign, Israelis rallied behind the goal of ending fedayeen attacks and reopening the Straits of Tiran, which had been closed by Egypt in an attempt to strangle Israeli shipping. The operation was militarily successful—swift and focused—because the public and leadership were aligned.

The 1967 Six-Day War was a textbook example of national unity in the face of an existential threat. Israelis across the political and religious spectrum believed they were facing possible annihilation. When the IDF launched a preemptive strike and achieved one of the most decisive victories in military history, it was not just because of tactics; it was because the country was unified behind the necessity of action.

Even in the shock of the 1973 Yom Kippur War, when Israel was caught unprepared, the mobilization of society, especially reservists, reflected an unshakable national instinct: We fight together, or we do not survive.

By contrast, the First and Second Lebanon Wars in 1982 and 2006 showed the dangers of strategic drift. In 1982, Israel entered Lebanon to expel the PLO, but the war expanded into a quagmire, losing public support. By 2006, in the wake of Hezbollah’s provocations and the kidnapping of Israeli soldiers, the IDF entered Lebanon again—but the war was marked by confused objectives, poor preparation and internal criticism.

Gaza brought its own set of challenges. “Operation Cast Lead” from 2008-09 and “Operation Protective Edge” in 2014 were tactical successes but strategic stalemates. Military leaders knew how to degrade Hamas’s infrastructure, but public opinion, international pressure and political infighting made it difficult to define or pursue victory. In 2021, internal unrest among Israeli Arabs in cities like Lod and Acre suggested a deeper fracture: not just a divided government but a society struggling to maintain cohesion at home while fighting enemies abroad.

Then came Oct. 7, 2023. The brutal massacre of more than 1,200 Israelis and the capture of more than 250 Israelis and other civilians by Hamas fighters shattered illusions and stunned the nation. But it also produced a near-instantaneous response: national unity.

Tens of thousands of IDF reservists, including many living overseas, rushed back to serve. Airports were flooded with returning soldiers. Entire combat divisions were reconstituted in days. Secular and religious Jews, left-wing and right-wing parties, urban Tel Avivians and residents of Judea and Samaria—everyone knew the war was just.

That unity translated into operational effectiveness. The IDF rebounded from initial failures and began to take the fight to Hamas. Families opened their homes to evacuees. Civil society mobilized on a scale not seen since the Yom Kippur War.

But as the war dragged on, cracks began to reappear—not in military resolve but in national consensus about how to end the conflict.

At the heart of the debate: the hostages. With more than 100 Israeli civilians and soldiers still held in Gaza, weekly protests grew across Tel Aviv and Jerusalem. The demand was simple: “Bring Them Home Now.”

What began as a unifying moral cry slowly exposed deeper tensions. Some believed that Israel should halt the war, agree to a long ceasefire and release Palestinian prisoners in exchange for the hostages. Others warned that doing so would only embolden Hamas and prolong the conflict, making future attacks more likely.

For the first time since Oct. 7, the hostage issue reopened old divisions—between left and right, between political leadership and grieving families, between the military imperative to destroy Hamas and the Jewish imperative to redeem captives at all costs.

The debate did not break national unity, but it tested it. It revealed the difficulty of waging war in a democracy that values every human life and the complexity of making peace when the enemy hides behind civilians.

Then, in 2025, Israel faced another test of national unity: Iran. With Iranian enrichment reaching weapons-grade levels and international diplomacy stalled, Israel launched a multi-pronged, preemptive strike on Iran’s nuclear sites.

This operation, long anticipated and even longer debated, succeeded not only because of Israeli military innovation but because the public once again backed it. Despite political polarization in other areas, Israelis knew what was at stake. The existential threat of a nuclear Iran was a rare point of agreement.

The strike degraded Iran’s program significantly. Hezbollah and other proxies retaliated with rocket fire, but Israel’s air-defense systems—bolstered by national preparedness—held. The war cabinet functioned, the IDF performed, and the nation stood together.

Even Arab citizens, who had felt alienated during other past conflicts, remained largely calm. There were no widespread riots, no domestic chaos. That, too, was a form of victory.

From 1948 to 2025, Israel’s greatest victories have never been purely military. They were made possible because the people believed in the mission. When the mission was unclear or the nation divided, even tactical success became strategic failure. When the people stood united, Israel prevailed.

The aftermath of Oct. 7 showed that unity can return even after bitter division. But sustaining it, especially as war continues, hostages remain in captivity and challenging decisions await, is Israel’s most important challenge.

If Israel is to emerge from the Gaza war not only victorious but strengthened, then the nation must pull together again. Accusations that the war is being prolonged for political gain—however passionately held—undermine the shared resolve needed to win. The enemy watches not only Israel’s firepower but its internal fractures. Unity is not blind agreement; it is the recognition that defeating Hamas, returning the hostages and securing Israel’s future all require a national effort grounded in mutual responsibility and trust.

If Israelis can re-embrace that unity, then perhaps this war—born of unimaginable loss—can also mark the beginning of national restoration.

The opinions and facts presented in this article are those of the author, and neither JNS nor its partners assume any responsibility for them.