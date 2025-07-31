Unmasking the media’s lies about the Gaza aid story

( July 31, 2025 / JNS )

Host Aylana Meisel-Diamant, executive director of the Israel Law & Liberty Forum, sets the record straight on the complex and often misunderstood issue of humanitarian aid in Gaza.

With global powers like France, the United Kingdom and Canada now pushing for Palestinian statehood, she is joined by international law expert and lawyer Yifa Segal to unravel the misleading narratives surrounding Gaza’s humanitarian crisis.

With Israel facing accusations of deliberately starving the Palestinian population in the Gaza Strip, the conversation challenges the false narratives fueled by international media and highlights the vital importance of separating fact from fiction in the ongoing conflict. The two women dissect Israel’s international legal obligations regarding humanitarian aid, its strategies to manage the flow of supplies and the critical role that organizations like the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) are playing in ensuring aid reaches the right hands.

With insight into the operational challenges of distributing aid in a war zone and the rising influence of Hamas interrupting the flow of goods, Aylana and Yifa bring clarity to a narrative that is often intentionally clouded by misinformation.

Key topics covered:

The truth behind international accusations against Israel’s aid efforts in Gaza

The role of Hamas in the aid distribution process

International law and Israel’s obligations regarding humanitarian aid

The emergence of the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) and its impact

Analyzing the political and media-driven campaigns surrounding Palestinian statehood

