JNS
Please Support JNS
Jewish news that makes sense
Donate
JNS Press+
Subscribe to The JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
Follow us
© 2023 JNS, All Rights Reserved Concept, design & development by RGB Media. Powered by Salamandra
update deskU.S. News

White House names Jewish lawyer as counsel

Ed Siskel previously served in the Obama administration and the office of former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel.

The White House in Washington, D.C. Credit: Aaron Kittredge/Pexels.
The White House in Washington, D.C. Credit: Aaron Kittredge/Pexels.
Edit
(August 22, 2023 / JNS)

Edward (“Ed”) Siskel, a Jewish lawyer and nephew of the late Chicago Tribune film critic Gene Siskel, has been named the White House counsel. He is slated to start his new role in September.

“Ed has shown a deep commitment to public service and respect for the law,” stated U.S. President Joe Biden. “His experience will let him hit the ground running as a key leader on my team as we continue making progress for the American people every day.”

Siskel served for almost four years, including as deputy counsel, in the White House Counsel’s Office during the Obama administration.

He was corporation counsel under former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, overseeing hundreds of attorneys and other staff. He was also chief legal officer at a Chicago investment firm and previously served as a federal prosecutor, as well as a clerk, for Associate Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens, according to a White House release.

The White House counsel does not represent the president in personal legal matters, like those the Biden family currently faces.
“Siskel’s attention will be focused on new initiatives Biden hopes to enact as well as staying on top of the president’s efforts to get more judges confirmed in the federal courts,” Politico reported.

Be a part of our community

JNS serves as the central hub for a thriving community of readers who appreciate the invaluable context our coverage offers on Israel and their Jewish world. Please join our community and help support our unique brand of Jewish journalism that makes sense.

Support JNS
Republish this article in your newspaper or website
Topics

Stay connected to Israel and the Jewish world

Thank you for reading JNS. Register to receive full access to the JNS website.

Register Now

STAY CONNECTED TO ISRAEL AND THE JEWISH WORLD

Thank you for reading JNS. Register to receive full access to the JNS website.

REGISTER NOW

Israel and the Jewish World Need You Now

JNS is combating the barrage of disinformation with factual reporting. We need your help to turn the tide and get the truth out about the Jewish people and Israel. Please consider supporting this important work with a contribution for the High Holidays.

Donate Now
Never miss a thing
Get the best stories faster with JNS breaking news updates