White House names Jewish lawyer as counsel

(August 22, 2023 / JNS)

Edward (“Ed”) Siskel, a Jewish lawyer and nephew of the late Chicago Tribune film critic Gene Siskel, has been named the White House counsel. He is slated to start his new role in September.

“Ed has shown a deep commitment to public service and respect for the law,” stated U.S. President Joe Biden. “His experience will let him hit the ground running as a key leader on my team as we continue making progress for the American people every day.”

Siskel served for almost four years, including as deputy counsel, in the White House Counsel’s Office during the Obama administration.

He was corporation counsel under former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, overseeing hundreds of attorneys and other staff. He was also chief legal officer at a Chicago investment firm and previously served as a federal prosecutor, as well as a clerk, for Associate Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens, according to a White House release.

The White House counsel does not represent the president in personal legal matters, like those the Biden family currently faces.

“Siskel’s attention will be focused on new initiatives Biden hopes to enact as well as staying on top of the president’s efforts to get more judges confirmed in the federal courts,” Politico reported.