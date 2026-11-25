Many people have written about the fact that the left and Islamists have become political allies.

They would seem to be odd bedfellows, since some of the principal causes of the left are anathema to Islamists, including rights for women and LGBT people. In some countries, infractions by these two segments of the population can be punished by death.

Yet it is quite evident that the left and Islamists seem to have created an alliance, at least on Israel and Jews. But why?

There are many tangential reasons, but the central issue goes back to the beginnings of Judaism.

In the book of Genesis, Judaism established the concept of free will—that people can make decisions for themselves. Human beings are created “in God’s likeness,” meaning we have the capacity to do as we wish. It was established that even rulers are responsible to God and cannot take away a person’s rights or dignity.

Moreover, Jews are taught to question God. In fact, the name of the Jewish people, Israel, translates to “wrestle with God.”

None of this was established prior to Judaism. Its legacy endures today.

These concepts were the building blocks that the Greeks and their great philosophers—Socrates, Plato and Aristotle—used to establish the basis of Greek government that is so fundamental to today’s democracies. This was articulated most recently in the speech U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio delivered in front of the Acropolis.

These principles were the foundation of the next great culture, Rome, which extended them.

Ultimately, they were the basis of the U.S. government.

All of the great minds behind the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution were grounded in them.

Thomas Jefferson, John Adams, James Madison and Alexander Hamilton all knew Hebrew to some extent. Though none were Jewish, they were beholden to the Jewish values of the Bible.

One powerful example is the inscription on the Liberty Bell: “Proclaim liberty throughout all the land unto all the inhabitants thereof,” which is a verse from the book of Leviticus.

I often ask people to name a single communist nation that was not antisemitic.

It is thus hard to separate the United States from Israel since they are bonded by more than 3,000 years of history.

The left and Islamists aim to erase not only Jews but the United States, or “The Great Satan.” Neither group likes the idea of free will central to the governments of Israel and America. If they could, they would target ancient Greece and Rome, too.

Some will say that Judaism and Islam are in contention because Muhammad didn’t like the Jews very much. But Muhammad rejected anyone who didn’t adhere to him and the Quran. In the end, Jews and Muslims share a common belief in God, and both religions trace their lineage to Abraham.

They are separate because Jews did not accept Muhammad as a prophet. As such, Muhammad thought the Jews had digressed from the original basis of Judaism.

More importantly, Islam often does not allow for individual freedom. Very few Muslim-majority countries are democracies. Most countries in the Middle East do not encourage individual freedom, to say the least.

Historically, the left has always been anti-Jewish. I ask people to name a single communist nation that was not antisemitic. The left might claim they are not communists, perhaps calling themselves “socialists,” yet this distinction is between “Tweedledee and Tweedledum.”

Because communists killed millions, the term is now reviled; still, leftists still wear Che Guevara T-shirts. I ask those wearing them whether they are part of a “mass murderer collection,” implying they might also own Pol Pot, Stalin and Mao shirts.

Both the left and Islam reject free enterprise, which is central to human freedom. In numerous societies, Jews are hated because they embrace free enterprise and practice it quite well. If a governing body seeks centralized control, it conflicts with what Jews believe and profess.

In a recent Gatestone Institute column, “They Cannot Tolerate America’s Existence: It Proves Them Wrong,” Iranian-born Muslim Majid Rafizadeh echoed many of these views.

He stated that freedom of speech and individualism are banned by Sharia law. The left is inherently against both. They want centralized control where decisions are made by those who know better: them.

There are other reasons for the anti-Jewish and anti-Israel alliance between the left and Islamists, yet the foundation is the issue of free will. That’s what has united the inherently godless left in common cause with a fundamentalist form of religion.

They hate our desire to be free and to speak our minds. They hate the idea that a person is responsible for his or her own decisions and actions. And they hate the people who gave this belief to the world.