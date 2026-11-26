“It is unfortunate that any Christian organization that wants to be a good ally to the Jews would host a talk like this without offering context and rebuttal to the falsehoods that he surely presented,” Rabbi Seth Adelson, senior rabbi at Congregation Beth Shalom, said.
“A student government that cancels a campus-wide cultural celebration rather than share a stage with Hillel has drawn a line around on-campus inclusion and told the Jewish students they are on the outside,” stated David Benger of the National Jewish Advocacy Center.
“Just because of the nature of coalition formations, I don’t think there’ll be any discernible change in the time being,” Wayne Sussman of the AJC Africa Institute at the American Jewish Committee told JNS of the country’s complicated electoral politics.
“We are giving law-enforcement agencies tools to disrupt their financing, dismantle their networks, and protect people from terrorism and organized violence,” said Gary Anandasangaree, the Canadian minister of public safety.
Thirty-one years after her landmark Supreme Court victory, the woman who fought for the right to enter the IAF’s pilot course reflects on watching her daughter walk through the same gates and seeing women fly combat missions over Iran.
“It is unfortunate that any Christian organization that wants to be a good ally to the Jews would host a talk like this without offering context and rebuttal to the falsehoods that he surely presented,” Rabbi Seth Adelson, senior rabbi at Congregation Beth Shalom, said.
“A student government that cancels a campus-wide cultural celebration rather than share a stage with Hillel has drawn a line around on-campus inclusion and told the Jewish students they are on the outside,” stated David Benger of the National Jewish Advocacy Center.
“Just because of the nature of coalition formations, I don’t think there’ll be any discernible change in the time being,” Wayne Sussman of the AJC Africa Institute at the American Jewish Committee told JNS of the country’s complicated electoral politics.
“We are giving law-enforcement agencies tools to disrupt their financing, dismantle their networks, and protect people from terrorism and organized violence,” said Gary Anandasangaree, the Canadian minister of public safety.
Thirty-one years after her landmark Supreme Court victory, the woman who fought for the right to enter the IAF’s pilot course reflects on watching her daughter walk through the same gates and seeing women fly combat missions over Iran.