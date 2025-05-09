US to send Gaza aid with Israeli support, says Huckabee

( May 9, 2025 / JNS)

The United States will soon begin delivering humanitarian aid to Gaza—an urgent priority for President Donald Trump—U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee announced during a press conference on Friday.

The process has already been launched and will proceed without delays tied to ceasefire negotiations or developments in the ongoing war, Huckabee emphasized, addressing the reporters outside the embassy in Jerusalem.

“One of President Trump’s most urgent concerns is getting aid into Gaza,” the ambassador said. “The process has begun. The food will be distributed efficiently and safely to those who need it inside Gaza.”

He stressed that the plan includes strict safeguards to prevent Hamas from intercepting the aid, citing past instances of the group stealing and reselling food to fund weapons and violence. “Hamas has taken food meant for hungry people, sold it on the black market, and used the money to buy weapons and kill people,” he said.

Huckabee said that there is no tension between the U.S. and Jerusalem regarding the aid plan. “There is no disagreement or sense of conflict between us and Israel. The president has made that clear,” he said.

According to the ambassador, Israel supports the initiative but will not participate in distributing or delivering the aid to Gaza.

“Israel will be involved in military oversight because this is a war zone, but not in bringing in or handing out food,” he said. “Claims that Israelis don’t care are false. They care deeply, but they don’t want Hamas to steal the aid.

“The aid is not dependent on any ceasefire or negotiation,” Huckabee said. “It’s only dependent on our ability to get it in. We hope to do so soon, but I can’t give an exact date.”

A private security company will ensure the safety of workers at distribution centers inside the Gaza Strip.

“According to the logistical plan, there won’t be large distances to reach the centers. The greatest danger is doing nothing while people are starving,” Huckabee said, calling on the U.N. and world governments to act. “This won’t be perfect from the start, and there will be challenges.”

I have been working on and supportive of normalization between Saudi Arabia and Israel for years. This historic agreement would effectively end the Arab-Israeli conflict and allow the region to march toward the light and away from darkness, building on the historic Abraham… — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) May 8, 2025

Meanwhile, U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) reiterated his position on regional diplomacy, saying he does not support any agreement with Saudi Arabia that does not include normalization.

“This historic agreement would effectively end the Arab-Israeli conflict and allow the region to march toward the light,” he said. Graham added he would not support any kind of agreement—defense or otherwise with Saudi Arabia—which did not “include normalizing relations with Israel as part of the package.”