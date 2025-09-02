USPS to unveil stamp honoring Holocaust survivor, Nobel laureate Elie Wiesel

( Sept. 2, 2025 / JNS )

The U.S. Postal Service is set to honor Jewish writer, activist, Holocaust survivor and Nobel Peace Prize winner Elie Wiesel with a ceremony to unveil a new stamp commemorating his life.

“Wiesel was a voice for victims and survivors of the Holocaust and fought for human rights at every opportunity,” the USPS stated. “His resilience and compassion, and his remarkable body of work, ensure that future generations will never forget one of the darkest chapters in human history.”

The first-day-of-issue event will take place on Sept. 17 at the Kaufmann Concert Hall in New York City. Admission is free, though attendees are encouraged to register online.

Pre-orders of the stamp, of which eight million are being printed, are available at usps.com and will also be shipped out on Sept. 17.

Wiesel, who died in 2016 at the age of 87, will be the 18th person honored with a stamp as part of the USPS Distinguished American series, joining the likes of polio vaccine pioneer Jonas Salk, track star Wilma Rudolph and abolitionist Harriet Beecher Stowe.

The two-ounce stamp, designed by Ethel Kessler, features a black-and-white photograph by Sergey Bermeniev of Wiesel in a suit and tie. The stamp is to be issued in sheets of 20 for $21.40.

Wiesel, born in Romania, authored “Night” in 1960. The autobiographical account of his and his father’s survival in Nazi death camps is considered a quintessential piece of Holocaust literature and one of dozens of books Wiesel authored on the topic.

Wiesel later served as chairman of the President’s Commission on the Holocaust, leading to the building of the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum. He was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1986.