JNS Press+
Subscribe to The JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
Follow us
© 2024 JNS, All Rights Reserved Concept, design & development by RGB Media. Powered by Salamandra
update deskIsrael News

Warriors Race raises awareness of combat trauma

The race was initiated by students from the Amir branch of the Upper Galilee Pre-military Academy.

Yachad Gap Year students participate in a pre-military academy academic program. Source: Mechinot.
Yachad Gap Year students participate in a pre-military academy academic program. Source: Mechinot.
Edit
(May 3, 2024 / JNS)

The Warriors Race takes place on Friday in Israel—for the second year in a row—to raise awareness of combat trauma and post-trauma victims.

The May 3 race is organized by the Upper Galilee Premilitary Academy branch in Kibbutz Amir, in cooperation with the Upper Galilee Regional Council, the Mevo’ot Hermon Regional Council and the “Leave No One Behind” organization of post-trauma victims, and with the assistance of the Harel Insurance company and the Strauss Group.

The race, which kicks off from Kibbutz Kfar HaNassi, has three routes: 2-kilometer, 4-kilometer and 8-kilometer The pre-military students initiated the race last year, following a conversation they heard.

Itay Steckler, a trainee at the academy, himself an evacuee from the Gaza border area and leading the activity together with fellow students, said:

“I live in Moshav Dekel near the Gaza Strip. As someone who was evacuated from his home on October 7 and experienced the loss of friends on the ‘Black Sabbath,’ I see the utmost importance in people’s awareness of post-trauma. I want people to know the issue, know how to get treatment and not let their trauma become post-traumatic trauma. I can say that the treatment I chose to receive after the 7th saves me today and helps me cope.”

Mitar Zoeretz, a trainee at the preparatory academy, said: “I grew up with a military father, and I always knew it—father is in uniform and comes home once every two weeks.

“I also knew that father had nervous problems and tantrums, the kind that come on suddenly. I knew his mood could change very quickly. But I didn’t know that my father was post-traumatic, I didn’t know how much the difficult experiences he had in Lebanon had scarred his soul. But now I know how difficult and unbearable the struggle is—and how many people need to see their invisible wound—the one I didn’t know how to see.”

You have read 3 articles this month.
Register to receive full access to JNS.
Register for free

Just before you scroll on...

Israel is at war.

JNS is combating the stream of misinformation on Israel with real, honest and factual reporting. In order to deliver this in-depth, unbiased coverage of Israel and the Jewish world, we rely on readers like you.

The support you provide allows our journalists to deliver the truth, free from bias and hidden agendas. Can we count on your support?

Every contribution, big or small, helps JNS.org remain a trusted source of news you can rely on.

Become a part of our mission by donating today
Republish this article in your newspaper or website
Topics
Comments
Thank you. You are a loyal JNS Reader.
You have read more than 10 articles this month.
Please register for full access to continue reading and post comments.
Register for free

Register for Full Website Access

Stay connected to the latest updates from Israel and the Jewish world.  Register to receive full access to the JNS website and newsletter

REGISTER NOW

 

Donate Now
Never miss a thing
Get the best stories faster with JNS breaking news updates