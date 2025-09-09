What does America acquire from Israel?

( Sept. 9, 2025 / JNS )

An important question asked recently was: What does the United States get from Israel? What are some of the benefits, in addition to the nation being the only democracy in the Mideast and an ally from the get-go?

The answers come in the form of some very useful items.

Israel’s positive impact on the world is apparent in just an abbreviated list of companies, technology and more that have come out of the Jewish state, developed by its citizens.

• PillCam (capsule endoscopy): A swallowable camera pill that revolutionized gastrointestinal diagnostics

• ReWalk exoskeleton: A wearable robotic exoskeleton that enables paraplegics to walk

• Copaxone and Rebif: Leading multiple sclerosis treatments developed in Israel

• Cherry tomatoes (genetically modified to be long-lasting): Developed at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem

• Mobileye: Vision-based driver-assistance technology that underpins many autonomous vehicle systems (acquired by Intel)

• USB flash drive (disk-on-key): Created by M-Systems (Dov Moran), changing portable storage forever

• ICQ (early instant messaging platform): The forerunner of WhatsApp, Messenger and other chat apps

• Waze: Mobile satellite navigation application, or GPS, later acquired by Google

• Firewall and cybersecurity software: Check Point Software pioneered modern network security

• Intel chips (Pentium and Centrino developed largely in Israel)

• Iron Dome: Missile-defense system capable of intercepting short-range rockets with high accuracy

• UAV/drone technologies: Israel is a world leader in developing advanced unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

• Drip irrigation: Netafim pioneered precision drip irrigation, now used worldwide to save water and boost crop yields

• Water desalination and recycling: Israel leads the world in water reclamation, with advanced desalination plants and reuse systems

• Solar-energy innovations: Early development of solar-water heaters and modern solar tech.

• Face ID-style 3D-Sensing (PrimeSense): Technology behind Microsoft Kinect, later bought by Apple and used in iPhones.

• OrCam: Wearable AI device that helps visually impaired people read text and recognize faces.

Israel also has around 100 companies listed on NASDAQ—the fourth most in the world after the United States, Canada and China. Compare Israel to Jordan, which has four times Israel’s land mass and about 1.5 million more residents than Israel. Jordan has one company listed on NASDAQ. Egypt has 116.5 million people; it, too, has only one Egyptian company on NASDAQ.

The Israeli military is ranked among the top 15 in the world, and with its recent crushing of Iran in its 12-day war, it is obvious that its air force, special forces and intelligence are among the top five in the world.

The fact that Israel does not require American troops to fight for it is different than American allies like Japan and South Korea, where the United States has 81,000 military troops stationed in those two countries. The United States also appropriates $36 billion to defend Europe and has 80,000 troops in Europe, including around 34,000 in Germany.

Despite U.S. President Harry S. Truman being the first leader of a country to recognize the modern-day State of Israel in May 1948, he did not supply Israel with arms while it fought a war of independence against multiple Arab countries that attacked to destroy Israel and murder its 600,000 inhabitants just three years after the Holocaust in Europe. It wasn’t until President John F. Kennedy in the 1960s that Washington provided Israel with any military equipment. Still, it didn’t supply offensive military weapons, like planes, until after the Six-Day War in June 1967.

The Jewish people are the indigenous people of Israel, as can be seen with the Mount of Olives 2,000-year-old Jewish cemetery, showing the Jews being indigenous to the land (the oldest Muslim cemetery in Israel was built in the 11th century). After World War I and the end of the Ottoman Empire, the international world agreed to the Jewish right to Israel (including Jerusalem) in San Remo in 1920 (they gave the Arabs the countries of Lebanon, Syria, Iraq etc.).

The San Remo decision of recognizing the re-establishment of a Jewish right to a state in its ancestral homeland were legalized in a unanimous League of Nations Resolution in 2022, and the United States agreed to this League of Nations’ decision in the Anglo-American Treaty of 1925 (or the Convention Between the United States and Great Britain regarding the Palestine Mandate, signed in 1924, effective in 1925).

The Jewish right to Israel was supported by five American presidents during this time, including Warren Harding, Theodore Roosevelt, Woodrow Wilson, Herbert Hoover and Calvin Coolidge (Coolidge signed the Anglo-American Treaty of 1925). Article 80 of the U.N. Charter incorporated by reference the 1922 League of Nations decision makes the League of Nations decision binding international law until this day.

The Palestine Liberation Organization, as the precursor to the Palestinian Authority, made clear in Article 24 of their 1964 founding covenant that their sole goal was to destroy Israel and not to establish a Palestinian Arab state. Article 24 states” “This organization does not exercise any territorial sovereignty over the West Bank (includes East Jerusalem) in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, on the Gaza Strip, or the Himmah area. Its activities will be on the national popular level in the liberational, organizational, political and financial fields.”

Furthermore, the P.A. has shown a state led by it would not bring peace as is has a virulently antisemitic and anti-American “pay to slay” law that says that anyone who murders Jews and/or Americans like Taylor Force, will be financially rewarded with the more people you murder the more money you and your family receives. The P.A. regularly disburses hundreds of millions of dollars a year under this law.

