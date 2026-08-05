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Jewish National Fund-USA advances rehabilitation in Israel’s South

Support advances care for individuals with disabilities, wounded soldiers and families rebuilding their lives in the Negev.

Jewish National Fund-USA
An ADI Negev patient with a canine companion
An ADI Negev patient with a canine companion. Credit: Courtesy of ADI Negev-Nahalat Eran.
(Aug. 5, 2026 / Jewish National Fund-USA)

The latest half-year impact report from ADI Negev-Nahalat Eran, a rehabilitation village in southern Israel, shows that Jewish National Fund-USA’s support continues to transform lives through rehabilitation, therapeutic care and resilience programming.

The organization supports innovative and intensive therapies, including specially trained service animals, advanced prosthetic rehabilitation and adaptive technologies, that are helping wounded soldiers regain their independence, empowering individuals with disabilities to discover new ways to communicate and thrive, and providing life-changing healing and hope to families recovering from physical and emotional trauma.

During the first half of the year alone, Jewish National Fund-USA helped support thousands of life-changing treatments and services at ADI Negev, including more than 31,000 inpatient rehabilitation treatments, 25,000 outpatient treatments, more than 11,700 hydrotherapy treatments, more than 9,100 occupational, physical and speech therapy treatments, and specialized therapeutic programs for children and adults with disabilities. The organization also supported rehabilitation services for 50 Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers and their families.

“Thanks to the wonderful partnership and generous support of Jewish National Fund-USA, ADI Negev-Nahalat Eran continues to reimagine rehabilitation and advance ability for all,” said Elie Klein, director of advancement and ADI Negev-Nahalat Eran liaison to Jewish National Fund-USA. “Their support has allowed us to care for Israel’s most vulnerable citizens while pioneering programs that help individuals with disabilities, civilians and wounded soldiers heal, recover and thrive.”

Jewish National Fund-USA’s support for ADI Negev-Nahalat Eran is part of its Circles of Impact strategy to attract 800,000 new residents to Israel’s North and South. By ensuring that frontier communities have access to world-class healthcare, rehabilitation and inclusive services, Jewish National Fund-USA is helping make the Negev a place where every family—including those caring for loved ones with disabilities or recovering from injury—can build a future with confidence.

“ADI Negev supports us with outstretched arms,” explained a patient who uses the village’s family services. “The way they notice every detail, guide us and embrace our whole family is truly amazing. It feels like a complete circle of care, and it’s magical.”

As demand for rehabilitation and mental health services continues to grow in Israel, Jewish National Fund-USA has supported the expansion of recovery programs. Recent initiatives include the launch of Israel’s first School of Prosthetics and Orthotics, expanded canine, equine and animal-assisted therapies, adaptive sports programs and comprehensive rehabilitation services designed to help wounded soldiers and individuals with disabilities regain independence and rebuild their lives.

“Working together with Jewish National Fund-USA, we are creating new resources to empower Israel’s hardest hit citizens and rebuild the Negev stronger than ever before,” Klein added.

For more information about Jewish National Fund-USA’s support of ADI Negev-Nahalat Eran, visit jnf.org/disabilities.

Jewish National Fund-USA
About & contact the publisher
Jewish National Fund-USA Jewish National Fund-USA
For 125 years, Jewish National Fund-USA has helped strengthen the land and people of Israel by investing in the communities, infrastructure and leadership that shape the country’s future. Our work is focused on making Israel’s North and South places where families can build full, vibrant lives with access to medical care, emergency response, water solutions, parks, playgrounds, jobs and economic opportunity. Working with our donors and partners, we support underpopulated communities, help attract new residents, improve quality of life and create the conditions for long-term growth. Our work reaches beyond projects on the ground. Through education, travel and leadership opportunities, we connect Americans of all ages to Israel in meaningful and lasting ways. That vision continues with the World Zionist Village in Be’er Sheva, a global center that will bring people together to live, learn, lead and strengthen the next generation of Zionist leadership. From urgent relief to long-term transformation, Jewish National Fund-USA is helping build a stronger future for Israel and creating lasting legacies for generations to come. Learn more at jnf.org.
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