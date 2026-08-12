Berlin filmmaker launches crowdfunding campaign for love story shaped by Oct. 7

Independent filmmaker Hannah Zieziula has launched a Kickstarter campaign to fund her short film “We Were Celebrating Life.” The film tells the story of a German woman and an Israeli woman who meet while traveling through Spain and fall in love, until Oct. 7, 2023, changes everything and one of them must return home.

The story is fictional but deeply inspired by Zieziula’s real experiences. While living in Australia, Zieziula became close with a group of mostly Israeli travelers who became like family to her. On Oct. 7, 2023, she watched her friends receive the news of the terror attacks in Israel one by one. Her friends immediately began returning home to be with their families or resume their military service.

“I watched people I had come to know as endlessly compassionate and open-hearted suddenly having to carry so much grief,” Zieziula says. “That experience never let go of me and eventually it became the foundation for this film.”

A personal, non-political story

Zieziula emphasizes that the film is not intended as a political statement. “I don’t have the answers. It’s a film about the people I came to love, the ordinary joy we shared before everything changed and the moment the news stopped being something on a screen and became someone packing a bag in front of me.”

Portrait of Hannah Zieziula. Credit: Courtesy of Hannah Zieziula Productions.

Zieziula, who is not Jewish herself, describes a deep personal connection to the Jewish people that grew out of this experience.

About the Project

“We Were Celebrating Life” is being brought to life by an international team of Israeli, German and Belgian collaborators. Zieziula, who works as an actress and singer, will direct the film.

The lead roles are played by Meital Bilson and Michelle Wiesemes, with cinematography by director of photography Amnon Bikovsky.

After two unsuccessful applications for public film funding, the team decided to pursue crowdfunding instead. The Kickstarter campaign runs for 33 days with a funding goal of €12,000, which will cover equipment, crew, filming locations in Spain and post-production.

Zieziula is a Berlin-based actress and singer with experience both on camera and on stage, ranging from short films and independent productions to theater. “We Were Celebrating Life” marks her directorial debut.

Supporters can back the project starting at small amounts and receive rewards depending on their pledge level, including exclusive behind-the-scenes content, early digital access to the film or producer credits.

To learn more or support the project, visit the Kickstarter campaign page Here.

About Hannah Zieziula

Hannah Zieziula is a Berlin-based actress, singer and filmmaker with experience on camera and on stage. Her work ranges from short films and independent productions to theater and television. “We Were Celebrating Life” marks her debut as a writer-director and was inspired by her experiences living among a community of Israeli friends in Australia.