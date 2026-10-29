ActJew announces endorsement slate across New York and other states

ActJew, the nonpartisan civic engagement organization focused on combating antisemitism, announced its endorsements of a group of candidates and officeholders in New York and other states. The slate reflects ActJew’s commitment to supporting leaders—regardless of party—who stand with the Jewish community, defend Israel’s right to exist and defend itself and confront rising antisemitism.

“These endorsements are about results and principle, not party labels,” said ActJew CEO Michael A. Harris. “At a time when antisemitism is surging on campuses, in city halls and online, we are proud to stand with those who refuse to stay silent. Jewish New Yorkers and Americans deserve leaders who will protect our safety, our institutions and our alliance with Israel.”

Candidates were evaluated on issues including hate crimes, Holocaust education and support for Israel. ActJew met with dozens of candidates over the past year and, in many races, chose not to endorse anyone.

“In some districts, there was simply no acceptable candidate,” explained Harris. “In others, both candidates were equally impressive.”

The organization highlighted Rebecca Kassay and Will Sussman, who are running for New York state Assembly District 4, as well as Doug Segan and Howard Kopel, who are running for Nassau County’s 7th Legislative District. In both races, the candidates received favorable evaluations, but ActJew decided not to endorse either candidate. The organization emphasized that the absence of an endorsement did not necessarily mean it took issue with a candidate’s policy positions.

ActJew highlighted two factors it did not consider when making endorsements: party affiliation and polling data.

“We want candidates and more importantly, those in public office, to stand with the Jewish community,” explained Harris. “If that means supporting or refusing to support a candidate, so be it. We’re a nonpartisan organization and that means that sometimes we’re going to support Democrats and other times Republicans. Their positions, not the letter after their names, should determine who we support.”

New York state



Kathy Hochul (D), governor of New York



Saritha Komatireddy (R), candidate for New York attorney general



Tom DiNapoli (D), New York state comptroller

New York congressional races



Tom Suozzi (D), New York’s 3rd congressional district



Laura Gillen (D), New York’s 4th congressional district



Grace Meng (D), New York’s 6th congressional district



Hakeem Jeffries (D), New York’s 8th congressional district



Micah Lasher (D), New York’s 12th congressional district



Ritchie Torres (D), New York’s 15th congressional district



George S. Latimer (D), New York’s 16th congressional district



Mike Lawler (R), New York’s 17th congressional district

Josh Riley (D), New York’s 19th congressional district

New York state Senate



Lisa (“Malkie”) Vider (D), New York state Senate District 9



Jessica Scarcella-Spanton (D), New York state Senate District 23



Grace Lee (D), New York state Senate District 27



Shelley B. Mayer (D), New York state Senate District 37

New York state Assembly



Pesach Osina (D), New York state Assembly District 23



David Weprin (D), New York state Assembly District 24



Joey Cohen-Saban (D), New York state Assembly District 45



Jo Anne Simon (D), New York state Assembly District 52



Jordan Wright (D), New York state Assembly District 70



Michael Benedetto (D), New York state Assembly District 82

ActJew endorsed candidate Mike Rogers. Credit: Courtesy of ActJew.

ActJew also endorsed Democrat Michael Vanunu in his bid for Nassau County’s 12th Legislative District.

Governor (Outside of NY)



Josh Shapiro (D), governor of Pennsylvania



David Jolly (D), candidate for governor of Florida



Jocelyn Benson (D), candidate for governor of Michigan



Amy Klobuchar (D), candidate for governor of Minnesota



David Crowley (D), candidate for governor of Wisconsin

U.S. Senate



Sherrod Brown (D), Ohio

ActJew endorsed candidate Sherrod Brown. Credit: Courtesy of ActJew.

Cory Booker (D), N.J.



Susan Collins (R), Maine



Ashley Moody (R), Fla.



Mike Rogers (R), Mich.



Jacky Rosen (D), Nev.

Congressional races outside New York

