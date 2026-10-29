ActJew announces endorsement slate across New York and other states
Organization backs 41 candidates from both parties who demonstrate support for the Jewish community, Israel and efforts to combat antisemitism.
ActJew, the nonpartisan civic engagement organization focused on combating antisemitism, announced its endorsements of a group of candidates and officeholders in New York and other states. The slate reflects ActJew’s commitment to supporting leaders—regardless of party—who stand with the Jewish community, defend Israel’s right to exist and defend itself and confront rising antisemitism.
“These endorsements are about results and principle, not party labels,” said ActJew CEO Michael A. Harris. “At a time when antisemitism is surging on campuses, in city halls and online, we are proud to stand with those who refuse to stay silent. Jewish New Yorkers and Americans deserve leaders who will protect our safety, our institutions and our alliance with Israel.”
Candidates were evaluated on issues including hate crimes, Holocaust education and support for Israel. ActJew met with dozens of candidates over the past year and, in many races, chose not to endorse anyone.
“In some districts, there was simply no acceptable candidate,” explained Harris. “In others, both candidates were equally impressive.”
The organization highlighted Rebecca Kassay and Will Sussman, who are running for New York state Assembly District 4, as well as Doug Segan and Howard Kopel, who are running for Nassau County’s 7th Legislative District. In both races, the candidates received favorable evaluations, but ActJew decided not to endorse either candidate. The organization emphasized that the absence of an endorsement did not necessarily mean it took issue with a candidate’s policy positions.
ActJew highlighted two factors it did not consider when making endorsements: party affiliation and polling data.
“We want candidates and more importantly, those in public office, to stand with the Jewish community,” explained Harris. “If that means supporting or refusing to support a candidate, so be it. We’re a nonpartisan organization and that means that sometimes we’re going to support Democrats and other times Republicans. Their positions, not the letter after their names, should determine who we support.”
New York state
- Kathy Hochul (D), governor of New York
- Saritha Komatireddy (R), candidate for New York attorney general
- Tom DiNapoli (D), New York state comptroller
New York congressional races
- Tom Suozzi (D), New York’s 3rd congressional district
- Laura Gillen (D), New York’s 4th congressional district
- Grace Meng (D), New York’s 6th congressional district
- Hakeem Jeffries (D), New York’s 8th congressional district
- Micah Lasher (D), New York’s 12th congressional district
- Ritchie Torres (D), New York’s 15th congressional district
- George S. Latimer (D), New York’s 16th congressional district
- Mike Lawler (R), New York’s 17th congressional district
- Josh Riley (D), New York’s 19th congressional district
New York state Senate
- Lisa (“Malkie”) Vider (D), New York state Senate District 9
- Jessica Scarcella-Spanton (D), New York state Senate District 23
- Grace Lee (D), New York state Senate District 27
- Shelley B. Mayer (D), New York state Senate District 37
New York state Assembly
- Pesach Osina (D), New York state Assembly District 23
- David Weprin (D), New York state Assembly District 24
- Joey Cohen-Saban (D), New York state Assembly District 45
- Jo Anne Simon (D), New York state Assembly District 52
- Jordan Wright (D), New York state Assembly District 70
- Michael Benedetto (D), New York state Assembly District 82
ActJew also endorsed Democrat Michael Vanunu in his bid for Nassau County’s 12th Legislative District.
Governor (Outside of NY)
- Josh Shapiro (D), governor of Pennsylvania
- David Jolly (D), candidate for governor of Florida
- Jocelyn Benson (D), candidate for governor of Michigan
- Amy Klobuchar (D), candidate for governor of Minnesota
- David Crowley (D), candidate for governor of Wisconsin
U.S. Senate
- Sherrod Brown (D), Ohio
- Cory Booker (D), N.J.
- Susan Collins (R), Maine
- Ashley Moody (R), Fla.
- Mike Rogers (R), Mich.
- Jacky Rosen (D), Nev.
Congressional races outside New York
- Josh Gottheimer (D), New Jersey’s 5th congressional district
- Melissa Hernandez (D), California’s 14th congressional district
- Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D), Florida’s 20th congressional district
- Jared Moskowitz (D), Florida’s 25th congressional district
- Hillary Scholten (D), Michigan’s 3rd congressional district
- Jeremy Moss (D), Michigan’s 11th congressional district
- Wesley Bell (D), Missouri’s 1st congressional district
Learn more about our work at https://www.actjew.com/about.