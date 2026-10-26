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Opinion

The enemy among us

The most consequential assault on a society’s principles might wear those principles as its uniform.

Jonathan S. Greenwald
U.S. flag. Credit: Tumisu/Pixabay.
U.S. flag. Credit: Tumisu/Pixabay.
Jonathan S. Greenwald
Jonathan S. Greenwald Jonathan S. Greenwald
Jonathan S. Greenwald is the founder and executive director of the Greenwald Family Impact Foundation (TGFIF), as well as a member of the National Board of Religious Zionists of America–Mizrachi (RZA).
(Oct. 26, 2026 / JNS)

In politics, the danger is not the outsider, the immigrant, the believer or the dissenter. A free society depends on their equal rights. The danger is an ideology that invokes liberty to extinguish liberty, tolerance to excuse intolerance and human rights to deny the rights of others.

How can a democracy recognize the difference without surrendering the very principles it seeks to defend?

On May 22, 1991, Mohamed Akram, associated with the Muslim Brotherhood’s North American leadership, authored an internal memorandum describing a proposed long-term strategy for the movement. In a passage later widely circulated, it characterized the Brotherhood’s work in America as “a kind of grand jihad in eliminating and destroying the Western civilization from within.”

The document surfaced in the Holy Land Foundation terrorism-financing case and was admitted as Government Exhibit 003-0085. Its existence and language are matters of record. Its reach and evidentiary meaning are not settled: The fact that the document was admitted does not prove that every organization named in it adopted its program or that contemporary Muslim civic participation is an extension of it.

But the memorandum does establish something worth confronting: An author within an ideological movement explicitly imagined the institutions of an open society as terrain for long-term political transformation. A serious democracy should be able to examine that proposition without assigning collective guilt to an entire religious community.

Today, the American political landscape looks very different. CAIR and CAIR Action’s 2026 Directory of Elected Muslim Officials identifies 255 Muslim Americans holding elected office. Ninety-eight serve on city councils and 63 in education posts.

No one should be condemned for belonging to a religion or voting for a movement.

These numbers are a measure of representation, not proof of subversion. Muslim Americans have precisely the same right as other Americans to vote, organize, run for office and serve. The test of any official is not faith or ancestry but fidelity to constitutional government, equal citizenship and the rights of political opponents.

Another measure of organized political participation comes from Brookings Institution research on the 2026 election cycle. Researchers identified 282 candidates endorsed or recommended by Democratic Socialists of America chapters, including 99 seeking local office. These were candidates, not 282 elected officials, and the study cautions against treating endorsement as a perfect measure of ideological alignment.

The two datasets describe different groups and cannot be used to imply any coordination between them. Their common lesson is institutional: Local elections matter. School boards, city councils and other offices influence what children learn, how communities govern and which principles are defended when they become inconvenient.

The battle over a country’s character is not fought only in Washington. It is also fought in classrooms and council chambers, often far from the cameras.

The most consequential assault on a society’s principles may arrive wearing those principles as its uniform.

Free speech is invoked to demand silence from dissenters. Inclusion is invoked to exclude. Human rights are proclaimed universal, until the identity of the victim makes their application politically uncomfortable. The vocabulary remains noble; its meaning is turned upside down.

That is moral inversion. It is not merely hypocrisy, which can be exposed by comparing words with deeds. It is the deliberate or reckless conversion of a society’s ethical commitments into excuses for violating them.

What kind of justice protects intimidation when the intimidator claims the mantle of liberation? What kind of tolerance asks its defenders to tolerate the destruction of tolerance itself? And what kind of universalism discovers an exception whenever the victim is Jewish?

Antisemitism provides a particularly stark test. Jewish students are sometimes treated as representatives of a foreign government; Jewish institutions become targets for grievances that they did not create; and Jewish identity itself is recast as a provocation.

Criticism of Israel’s government is legitimate and indispensable to democratic debate. But criticism crosses a line when Jews are collectively blamed, threatened or denied rights routinely extended to others. Calling that conduct “resistance” does not change its character.

A moral principle that applies to everyone except Jews is not a universal principle. It is a prejudice dressed in the language of one.

The answer is neither censorship nor suspicion of whole communities. Democracies should protect peaceful dissent, religious liberty, political organizing and equal access to public office. Those are not concessions to be withdrawn from unpopular groups; they are the foundations worth defending.

But openness does not require intellectual surrender. Movements and officials can be judged by what they advocate, how they behave, and whether or not they accept the same liberties for opponents that they demand for themselves. Evidence matters. So do standards applied consistently.

As Americans approach the November elections and Israelis prepare to exercise their own democratic rights, both nations confront a question larger than any party or candidate: Will their institutions continue to protect pluralism, equality before the law and peaceful disagreement—or will the language of those ideals be used to hollow them out?

No one should be condemned for belonging to a religion or voting for a movement. No ideology should be exempt from scrutiny because it has learned to speak in the vocabulary of virtue.

A democracy does not preserve itself by abandoning openness. It preserves itself by insisting that openness has a moral content, and that its principles apply even when doing so is difficult.

The enemy at the gates is easy to recognize. The more dangerous adversary is the one who has learned to smell like us.

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