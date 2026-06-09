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American Jewish University launches ‘The Jewish Tomorrow’ podcast focused on the Jewish future

The first initiative of AJU’s 2050 Institute features conversations with leaders, creators and thinkers from a range of fields.

American Jewish University
"The Jewish Tomorrow" host Robert Richman. Credit: Courtesy of American Jewish University.
“The Jewish Tomorrow” host Robert Richman. Credit: Courtesy of American Jewish University.
(Jun. 9, 2026 / American Jewish University)

American Jewish University (AJU) today announced the launch of “The Jewish Tomorrow,” a new podcast exploring the future of Jewish life in North America and beyond. Hosted by culture strategist and author Robert Richman, the podcast is the inaugural initiative of AJU’s newly established 2050 Institute.

“This is not just another Jewish podcast—it is an invitation to ask deeper, more urgent questions about identity, purpose and Jewish community,” AJU president Jay Sanderson said. “Through candid, thought-provoking conversations with leaders, creators and changemakers, the podcast seeks to spark new ideas and inspire meaningful action.”

“Questions. We ask them all the time,” Richman said. “But are we asking the right questions—and are we asking the right people? “The Jewish Tomorrow” is about pulling up new chairs to the table, inviting new voices in and being open to answers we’ve never considered. Ideally, it will be a vehicle to bring in disengaged Jews by talking about something exciting and compelling.”

Among the guests featured to date are Jewish influencer Jonah Platt, AJU president Jay Sanderson and Jewish futurist Becca Leviss, who’ve sat down with Richman to discuss issues pertaining to the Jewish community. Upcoming episodes will continue to bring together voices from across sectors to explore the opportunities, challenges and emerging trends shaping the Jewish future.

The podcast aims to foster diverse perspectives and honest dialogue while encouraging audiences to engage through future digital platforms, live events and curated gatherings.

“Our target audience is broad—Jews who are interested in what’s ahead,” Richman said. “Everything is changing so quickly, and it’s both exciting and scary at the same time. We’re essentially creating a front-row seat to that revolution through these conversations, which people can listen to from the comfort of their homes and cars.”

“The Jewish Tomorrow” marks the first major venture of the 2050 Institute, an initiative focused on the future of Jewish communal life in the decades ahead. Spearheaded by Sanderson, the institute aims to move beyond traditional frameworks and catalyze change by convening influential voices from across disciplines, hosting large-scale gatherings and developing forward-thinking strategies focused on long-term communal sustainability.

“There is now a deep and growing sense of urgency for dramatic communal change,” Sanderson said. “The 2050 Institute will bring new leaders together to collaborate and create innovative, action-directed ideas that will help transform our community for the next generation and generations to come.”

Richman is a speaker and author of The Culture Blueprint: The Guide to the High-Performance Workplace. A former culture strategist at Zappos and co-creator of Zappos Insights, he has advised organizations including Google, Toyota, Salesforce, IBM and Pfizer on workplace culture and leadership. He is also a guest lecturer at Harvard University.

A graduate of Northwestern University and Georgetown University’s Leadership Coaching Program, Richman lives in San Diego, Calif.

“The Jewish Tomorrow” is available on major podcast platforms. Listeners can follow the show to stay up to date on new episodes and join the conversation at aju.edu/2050-institute/the-jewish-tomorrow/

American Jewish University
About & contact the publisher
American Jewish University American Jewish University
American Jewish University (AJU) is singularly focused on the future of Jewish life. A thriving center of Jewish resources and talent, AJU inspires and educates the next generation of educators, professionals, rabbis and lay leaders, while creating innovative pathways for living Jewishly.
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