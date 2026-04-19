Chabad of Mineola launches “Reclaim the F-Word” initiative to promote civil speech

In response to the growing normalization of coarse language in everyday life, Rabbi Anchelle Perl, director of Chabad of Mineola and host of the “Jewish Talk” radio program, today announced the launch of a new civic-minded initiative: “Reclaim the F-Word.”

The campaign aims to encourage more thoughtful, respectful communication in homes, schools, workplaces and public spaces—offering a positive alternative to the increasing presence of profanity in modern culture.

“Not long ago, certain words were clearly out of bounds in public life. Today, they’ve become conversational punctuation,” said Rabbi Perl. “This is not just a linguistic shift—it’s a cultural one. Instead of complaining, we are proposing something constructive: a reclamation project.”

Positive reframing

At the heart of the initiative is a simple but powerful idea: if language shapes culture, then better language can help rebuild it.

Rather than focusing on restriction, the campaign introduces a reframing of the letter “F” as a symbol for positive values, including:



Faith —choosing response over reaction



—choosing response over reaction Focus —clarity over chaos



—clarity over chaos Forgiveness —de-escalation over conflict



—de-escalation over conflict Forward —progress over negativity



—progress over negativity Fortitude —strength with dignity



—strength with dignity Farbrengen—meaningful connection and shared humanity

Rabbi Perl noted that a farbrengen—a traditional Chassidic gathering centered on conversation, storytelling and song—serves as a model for the kind of authentic, respectful dialogue the initiative hopes to inspire.

“If the world had more moments of genuine connection, we might need fewer harsh words,” he added.

Addressing a cultural trend

The initiative comes at a time when educators, parents and community leaders are increasingly concerned about the tone of public discourse. From classrooms to community meetings to youth sports fields, language once considered inappropriate has become commonplace.

“None of this is catastrophic,” Rabbi Perl said, “but none of it is insignificant either. Language shapes atmosphere. It influences how we disagree, how we lead and how we treat one another.”

A community-wide invitation

“Reclaim the F-Word” is not about enforcement or perfection, organizers emphasize, but about awareness and intentionality. The campaign will include:



Community conversations and workshops on civil discourse



School-based discussions on respectful communication



Radio segments and public messaging promoting positive speech



Collaborative partnerships with local leaders and institutions

“When leaders speak with dignity, they elevate the room. When parents model thoughtful speech, children inherit that mindset,” said Rabbi Perl. “A society is shaped not only by its laws, but by its conversations.”

A light touch, a serious message

While the initiative carries a serious goal, it is delivered with warmth and accessibility—including a touch of humor.

“My two favorite F-words?” Rabbi Perl joked. “Farbrengen—and french fries. Don’t underestimate what good conversation over a plate of fries can accomplish.”