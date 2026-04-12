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Claims Conference, Museum of Jewish Heritage kick off global film series for Holocaust Remembrance Day

The film series will be hosted April 13 through April 20 globally, with screenings occurring in Frankfurt and Berlin in Germany, as well as all five boroughs of New York City.

Apr. 11, 2026
Claims Conference, The Museum of Jewish Heritage – A Living Memorial to the Holocaust

Claims Conference, Museum of Jewish Heritage kick off global film series for Holocaust Remembrance Day

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Elie Wiesel, Marion Wiesel and Elisha Wiesel
Elie Wiesel, Marion Wiesel and their baby son, Elisha. Credit: Courtesy of “Elie Wiesel: Soul on Fire”/Panorama Films.
( Apr. 11, 2026 / JNS )

The Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany (Claims Conference), in partnership with the Museum of Jewish Heritage–A Living Memorial to the Holocaust, announces its first-ever, global film series in commemoration of Holocaust Remembrance Day. All films were supported by the Claims Conference and focus on Holocaust-related topics.

The film series will be hosted from April 13 through April 20 globally, with screenings occurring in Frankfurt and Berlin in Germany, as well as all five boroughs of New York City.

Gideon Taylor, president of the Claims Conference, stated that “film has a unique power to reach people where they are, across borders, languages and generations, and to translate history into something deeply human and immediate. As there are fewer and fewer Holocaust survivors, we must meet future audiences with tools that resonate. Film allows us to do just that. It brings viewers into the emotional truth of these stories, not as distant history, but as lived experience. Through film, we are able to engage broader audiences in meaningful ways, ensuring that the lessons of the Holocaust remain visible, relevant and impossible to ignore.”

Global screenings will include Holocaust-related films that encompass profiles of strength, courage and the resilience found during and after World War II. Individual films feature some of the most well-known names associated with the Holocaust, including Elie Wiesel, Hannah Arendt and Art Spiegelman, among others.

The theme for this inaugural global film series, “Strength of Courage,” reflects the indomitable spirit of individuals whose resilience shone through in humanity’s darkest times. The films being screened illuminate stories of bravery—whether in survival, resistance or rebuilding. The series highlights the level of courage found not only in grand gestures but in the small choices and decisions made through individual fortitude to stand up for human dignity.

In New York, each screening will be hosted by a different moderator, including ABC senior investigative reporter and correspondent Aaron Katersky, and former NBC News’ chief political analyst Chuck Todd; NBC 4 New York anchor Adam Kuperstein, New York Times editorial director of newsletters, Jodi Rudoren; and host of “Talking Pictures with Neil Rosen,” Neil Rosen.

Panel discussions at the various screenings will include the directors of the films, well-known Holocaust historians and Holocaust survivors, including historian, author and film producer Michael Berenbaum; film historian, author and interviewer and host of Reel Pieces Annette Insdorf; Roger Berkowitz, founder and academic director of the Hannah Arendt Center for Politics and Humanities; Jennifer Rich, executive director for the Study of the Holocaust, Genocide and Human Rights at Rowan University; and Catherine Winters-Michaud, learning and operations coordinator at Kean University’s Holocaust Resource Center.

Holocaust survivors include Alice Ginsburg, Halina Birenbaum, Gabriella Major and Asher Matathias.

In Berlin, the program will feature the producers of “The Most Precious of Cargoes” and “Black Honey: The Life and Poetry of Avraham Sutzkever,” Patrick Sobelman and Yair Qedar. Also on the panel will be Oren Rudavsky, the filmmaker of “Elie Wiesel: Soul on Fire,” alongside Holocaust survivors, including 92-year-old Assia Gorban.

In Frankfurt, the film event has been organized in cooperation with the Jewish Community of Frankfurt and will feature Reinhold Boschki, who appears in the film, “Elie Wiesel: Soul on Fire.”
The panel discussion will also include media scholars Lea Wohl von Haselberg and Doron Kiesel and the president of the Jewish community, Marc Grünbaum. The event will be attended by Holocaust survivors from the local community, including Eva Szepesi, who survived Auschwitz as a child and continues to share her testimony with hundreds of students across Germany.

Greg Schneider, executive vice president of the Claims Conference, said: “We are living in a moment of profound responsibility. With each passing year, we lose more survivors who can share their stories firsthand. Preserving their voices is not only an act of remembrance; it is a moral obligation. Every testimony, every story carries the weight of history and the responsibility to bear witness. By capturing and sharing these experiences through film, we ensure that future generations will not only learn what happened but will understand the human cost of hatred and the enduring strength of those who lived through it. This is how memory becomes legacy.”

President and CEO of the Museum of Jewish Heritage, Jack Kliger, said that “this series uses the power of film to deepen understanding of the Holocaust at a moment when memory is fading and distortion and antisemitism are on the rise. By taking place here at home in New York and across the globe, this series affirms a shared responsibility to confront hatred, honor survivors and ensure that the lessons of the Holocaust remain urgent, human and impossible to ignore for generations to come.”

The global event will kick off at the Museum of Jewish Heritage in New York City on April 14, with a screening of three film shorts.

Following the screening will be a panel discussion moderated by Aaron Katersky and including Sabina Vajraca (director, Sevap/Mitzvah), Jennifer Skarbnik (director, See You Soon) and Dara Bratt (director, Inked: Our Stories Remarked), with an event introduction by Holocaust survivor, Gabriella Major. Similar events will be held globally throughout the series.

For more information about the film series and for free registration to specific screenings, see: www.claimscon.org/strength.

Claims Conference
About & contact the publisher
Claims Conference Claims Conference
The Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany (ClaimsConference), a nonprofit organization with offices in New York, Israel, Germany and Austria, secures material compensation for Holocaust survivors around the world. Founded in 1951 by representatives of 23 major international Jewish organizations, the Claims Conference negotiates for and disburses funds to individuals and organizations, as well as seeks the return of Jewish property stolen during the Holocaust. As a result of negotiations with the Claims Conference since 1952, the German government has paid more than $90 billion in indemnification to individuals for suffering and losses resulting from persecution by the Nazis. In 2023, the Claims Conference distributed some $560 million in compensation to more than 200,000 survivors in 83 countries, and allocated $750 million in grants to 300 social-service agencies worldwide that provide vital services for Holocaust survivors, such as home care, food and medicine. For 2024, the Claims Conference successfully negotiated approximately $535 million in compensation for survivors globally and $888 million for their home health-care needs. The Claims Conference secured more than $1 billion for home care and distributed roughly $530 million in direct compensation for 2025. For more information, visit: www.claimscon.org.
The Museum of Jewish Heritage – A Living Memorial to the Holocaust
About & contact the publisher
The Museum of Jewish Heritage – A Living Memorial to the Holocaust The Museum of Jewish Heritage – A Living Memorial to the Holocaust
The Museum of Jewish Heritage – A Living Memorial to the Holocaust is New York’s contribution to the global responsibility to never forget. The Museum is committed to the crucial mission of educating diverse visitors about Jewish life before, during, and after the Holocaust. The third-largest Holocaust museum in the world and the second-largest in North America, the Museum of Jewish Heritage anchors the southernmost tip of Manhattan, completing the cultural and educational landscape it shares with the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island. The museum receives general operating support from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs and the New York State Council on the Arts. For more information, visit: mjhnyc.org.
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