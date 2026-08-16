Rabbi Chaim Steinmetz publishes ‘A Proud Jew’ on Jewish faith and identity

Congregation Kehilath Jeshurun (KJ) is pleased to announce the publication of A Proud Jew, the third book by KJ senior rabbi Chaim Steinmetz. Drawing on his weekly Torah essays, reflections on Jewish life and responses to the challenges facing the Jewish community, the book offers a timely and deeply personal call for Jews to embrace Judaism with confidence, courage and pride.

The essays collected in the new volume range from close readings of the weekly parshah to reflections on holidays, Jewish life and contemporary events. Together, they explore what it means to live as a Jew in a complicated world and why Jewish identity should be a source of strength rather than something to conceal.

The book’s title comes from one of its essays, but, as Steinmetz writes in the preface, the title reflects the message of the entire collection: “Our mission is to carry with pride Judaism’s message to humanity.”

That message has taken on particular urgency in Steinmetz’s rabbinic work in New York. Alongside his role as teacher, clergy and spiritual leader, he has become a prominent advocate for Jewish safety and a vocal opponent of antisemitism. He has repeatedly called on New York City leaders and law enforcement to protect Jewish institutions and ensure that Jews can live openly and safely. In 2019, he called on the NYPD to provide security for synagogues, arguing that protecting houses of worship is a government responsibility. More recently, as antisemitic incidents have affected Jewish communities across New York, he has urged Jews not to retreat from public Jewish life but instead to stand together with confidence and pride.

Rabbi Chaim Steinmetz with his previous book, “On the Broken Path: The Torah of October 8th.” Credit: Courtesy of Congregation Kehilath Jeshurun.

The book also reflects the breadth of Steinmetz’s pastoral career. As he writes in the preface, rabbinic life involves everything from the mundane—“reviewing budgets and caring for terrazzo”—to moments of tragedy and joy. His stories include funerals, weddings, illness, unexpected encounters and the birth of a child after nearly two decades of infertility. These experiences have shaped his perspective on Jewish life and the human experiences addressed throughout the collection.

A Proud Jew follows Steinmetz’s earlier books, including Despite Everything: A Chronicle of Jewish Resilience in the Aftermath of October 7th, which brought together his writings during the year following the Oct. 7 attacks. A review in The Jewish Press praised that volume as an example of pastoral leadership that created space for readers to reflect meaningfully amid crisis.

With his newest book, Steinmetz invites readers to rediscover that Jewish identity is not something to apologize for. A Proud Jew is available for purchase on Amazon.