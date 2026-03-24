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Expanding support for reservists, Ogen offers interest-free loans of up to NIS 50,000 to ‘Operation Roaring Lion’ call-ups

New data shows a 90% increase in loan volume to reservists, even after the Gaza ceasefire.

Mar. 24, 2026

Expanding support for reservists, Ogen offers interest-free loans of up to NIS 50,000 to ‘Operation Roaring Lion’ call-ups

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Troops of the Israel Defense Forces' 36th "Rage" Armored Division operate in Southern Lebanon, March 17, 2025. Credit: IDF.
Troops of the Israel Defense Forces’ 36th “Rage” Armored Division operate in Southern Lebanon, March 17, 2025. Credit: IDF.

Ogen, Israel’s leading nonprofit social lender, announced today the expansion of its “Yuval Fund” track to provide financial support to reservists and their families who have been called up during the current war, “Operation Roaring Lion.” The fund offers interest-free loans of up to NIS 50,000 without the need for guarantors.

The expansion comes in response to Ogen’s past experience supporting reservists and the continued high demand for financial assistance from reservists and their families. According to updated data released by Ogen on loans distributed through the “Yuval Fund” over the past year, economic distress among reservists has persisted even after the ceasefire in Gaza took effect in October and has intensified since the start of the war.

In December 2025, approximately 140 loans were provided to reservists, an increase of 75% compared to the 2025 monthly average of approximately 80 loans. In January, approximately 90 loans were provided, an increase of 12.5% compared to the 2025 monthly average.

The data also shows a sharp increase in the volume of credit. In December 2025, loan volume reached approximately NIS 6 million, an increase of approximately 88% compared to the 2025 monthly average of approximately NIS 3.2 million.In January, loan volume totaled approximately NIS 4 million, an increase of 25% compared to the 2025 monthly average.

Sagi Balasha, CEO of Ogen, said: “Two years of war have created a severe economic reality that is unlikely to disappear quickly. Based on the number of requests we are receiving from reservists, whether they are families or self-employed business owners, it is clear that their financial distress did not stop with the ceasefire and the return of hostages. For some, it has even worsened. Many have served hundreds of days across multiple rounds of reserve duty. Some left behind businesses that collapsed in their absence. Others returned home to significant personal debt, and some lost their jobs or their spouse’s job. The effects are ongoing and will likely continue for at least the next one to two years, until recovery begins.”

The “Yuval Fund” was established in 2024 in memory of Capt. Yuval Zilber, who was killed in action in Gaza in November 2023. The fund has so far supported reservists who completed significant service over the past year, defined as 30 days or more. Ogen has now adapted the track and opened it to reservists currently serving on active duty as part of the current war, including those deployed to the northern border, Judea and Samaria and those en route to Iran.

In December 2025, the fund was expanded by an additional NIS 45 million following a sharp increase in demand for credit among reservists. Since its launch, approximately 1,600 loans totaling around NIS 64 million have been provided through the fund.

Balasha added, “Based on the experience we have accumulated, we understand that reserve duty comes at a heavy cost, both economically and mentally, for reservists and their families. We decided to open the ‘Yuval’ track to reservists currently serving active duty in the context of Operation ‘Roaring Lion,’ and we have made specific adjustments to support them. We are offering interest-free loans without guarantors to help them navigate this challenging period. It is still unclear how long the current war will last, but Ogen will continue to support them for as long as needed.”

About & contact the publisher
Ogen
Ogen, Israel’s leading nonprofit social lender, has been offering interest-free and subsidized loans to households, small businesses and nonprofits for more than 30 years. Its innovative funding model combines philanthropic donations, investor deposits, impact bonds and bank credit lines to deliver affordable credit to underserved populations. In addition to lending, Ogen provides hands-on financial and business mentoring.
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