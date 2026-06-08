More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

US foreign aid watchdog finds more than 100 UNRWA employees linked to Hamas, Oct. 7 attacks

A USAID inspector general investigation recommended blacklisting 101 current and former agency staffers, including school teachers and medical professionals, from U.S. foreign-aid programs.

Mike Wagenheim
Israelis Hold Sign Calling UNRWA Terrorists
Israelis protest against the U.N. Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), which has been directly linked to Hamas terrorism, at their offices in Jerusalem on Feb. 5, 2024. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
(Jun. 8, 2026 / JNS)

More than 100 staffers of the U.N. Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees participated in the Hamas-led terrorist attacks in southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, and are affiliated with the terror group’s military wing, according to the U.S. Agency for International Development’s Office of Inspector General.

The findings, first reported by the Washington Free Beacon, were transmitted to the U.S. State Department with a recommendation that 101 current and former UNRWA employees be suspended or debarred from participating in U.S.-funded aid programs for 10 years. The individuals include school principals, teachers, security personnel, attendants, psychosocial counselors and medical professionals.

According to the inspector general’s report, those identified include a deputy school principal who served as a deputy company commander in Hamas’s Al-Qassam Brigades and another deputy principal who allegedly served as a squad leader in Hamas’s Khan Younis Brigade. Investigators also found evidence linking a UNRWA teacher to service as a Hamas platoon commander, while others were tied to an Al-Qassam intelligence unit or served as snipers.

One deputy school principal allegedly served as a platoon commander in Hamas’s Nuseirat Battalion and was responsible for communications during the Oct. 7 attack, according to the report.

UNRWA, the U.N. agency dedicated to Palestinian refugees, has faced longstanding criticism over allegations that Hamas has infiltrated its ranks and used its facilities for military purposes. Israel has also accused the agency of fostering anti-Israel incitement in its educational system.

The latest referrals expand an ongoing USAID inspector general investigation launched after the Oct. 7 attacks. Earlier this year, the office announced the debarment of a former UNRWA school principal found to have participated in the attack as a member of Hamas’s East Jabalia Battalion, and previously referred other agency employees for alleged ties to Hamas or involvement in the massacre.

“Unfortunately, it is no surprise that another 100 UNRWA employees were determined to be involved in the barbaric Oct. 7 attack,” said State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott in response to the report.

Pigott said that U.S. President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio “have affirmed time and time again that no State Department funding will be provided to UNRWA, which has been totally infiltrated by Hamas and terrorist sympathizers.”

United Nations Hamas
Mike Wagenheim
Mike Wagenheim Mike Wagenheim
Mike Wagenheim is a Washington-based correspondent for JNS, primarily covering the U.S. State Department and Congress. He is the senior U.S. correspondent at the Israel-based i24NEWS TV network.
EXPLORE JNS
A Toronto police cruiser. Credit: JHVEPhoto/Shutterstock.
World News
Six arrested at annual Walk with Israel event in Toronto
Toronto police arrested five individuals on charges including assaulting and obstructing officers, while another person was arrested for operating a drone in the area.
June 8, 2026
Typing on computer keyboard
U.S. News
Artificial intelligence should help not replace workers, Met Council head says
“It used to be that most of the people who called us were in their 50s, 60s and 70s,” David Greenfield told JNS. “We’re getting calls from people in their 20s now who can’t find jobs, who need help.”
June 8, 2026
Rikki Zagelbaum
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a press conference in Jerusalem, March 19, 2026. Photo by Shalev Shalom/POOL.
Israel News
Israel holding fire for now but if Iran attacks again, it will face ‘overwhelming force,’ Netanyahu says
“Israel has a full right to self-defense, and we are exercising it to the extent necessary,” the prime minister told the nation. “I say this to you, just as I say this, with appreciation and respect, in my good conversations with my friend President Trump.”
June 8, 2026
JNS Staff
European Council, Brussels
World News
EU sanctions IRGC Navy command, two Iranian officials over Strait of Hormuz restrictions
“This is the first time the EU has applied its new freedom of navigation regime and, when necessary, we will apply it again,” European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said.
June 8, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
An Israeli Air Force F-35 “Adir” fighter jet. Credit: Lockheed Martin.
Israel News
Katz: Any strike on Israel’s north means reciprocal strike on Hezbollah stronghold
“The IDF will continue to operate in Lebanon against the terrorist organization Hezbollah,” stated Israel Katz in no uncertain terms.
June 8, 2026
JNS Staff
The Agam Monument, a sculpture honoring the victims of the 1994 terrorist attack on the Asociación Mutual Israelita Argentina building, outside the rebuilt center in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Credit: Mprofeta via Wikimedia Commons.
World News
Argentina, US co-host memorial for Buenos Aires Jewish community center bombing
“The truth is not enough, and Argentina has stopped pretending that it is,” said envoy Alejandro Oxenford, of Hezbollah’s 1994 attack that killed 85 people.
June 8, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Trump Netanyahu
JNS TV / Straight Up
The Trump-Netanyahu “rift” explained
Jun. 8, 2026
Daniel Seaman
THE COLUMN
Column
Translating Trump in Tehran
Ruthie Blum
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
Why are they really boycotting AIPAC? Bigotry
Jonathan S. Tobin