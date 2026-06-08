US foreign aid watchdog finds more than 100 UNRWA employees linked to Hamas, Oct. 7 attacks

More than 100 staffers of the U.N. Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees participated in the Hamas-led terrorist attacks in southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, and are affiliated with the terror group’s military wing, according to the U.S. Agency for International Development’s Office of Inspector General.

The findings, first reported by the Washington Free Beacon, were transmitted to the U.S. State Department with a recommendation that 101 current and former UNRWA employees be suspended or debarred from participating in U.S.-funded aid programs for 10 years. The individuals include school principals, teachers, security personnel, attendants, psychosocial counselors and medical professionals.

According to the inspector general’s report, those identified include a deputy school principal who served as a deputy company commander in Hamas’s Al-Qassam Brigades and another deputy principal who allegedly served as a squad leader in Hamas’s Khan Younis Brigade. Investigators also found evidence linking a UNRWA teacher to service as a Hamas platoon commander, while others were tied to an Al-Qassam intelligence unit or served as snipers.

One deputy school principal allegedly served as a platoon commander in Hamas’s Nuseirat Battalion and was responsible for communications during the Oct. 7 attack, according to the report.

UNRWA, the U.N. agency dedicated to Palestinian refugees, has faced longstanding criticism over allegations that Hamas has infiltrated its ranks and used its facilities for military purposes. Israel has also accused the agency of fostering anti-Israel incitement in its educational system.

The latest referrals expand an ongoing USAID inspector general investigation launched after the Oct. 7 attacks. Earlier this year, the office announced the debarment of a former UNRWA school principal found to have participated in the attack as a member of Hamas’s East Jabalia Battalion, and previously referred other agency employees for alleged ties to Hamas or involvement in the massacre.

“Unfortunately, it is no surprise that another 100 UNRWA employees were determined to be involved in the barbaric Oct. 7 attack,” said State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott in response to the report.

Pigott said that U.S. President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio “have affirmed time and time again that no State Department funding will be provided to UNRWA, which has been totally infiltrated by Hamas and terrorist sympathizers.”