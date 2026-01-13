More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
The Wire

‘Heritage Night’ like no other: Tulsa to skate into Jewish sports history

On March 1, the Jewish Federation and the Tulsa Oilers will game up together to shoot, score and win.

Jan. 13, 2026
Jewish Federation of Tulsa (Jewish Tulsa)

‘Heritage Night’ like no other: Tulsa to skate into Jewish sports history

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
Tulsa Federation Jewish Heritage Night Hockey Game
From left: Taylor Hall, general manager of the Tulsa Oilers; Joe Roberts, executive director of Jewish Tulsa; and Nick Barr, vice president of corporate sales for the Tulsa Oilers. Credit: Courtesy.
( Jan. 13, 2026 / Jewish Federation of Tulsa (Jewish Tulsa) )

From the chill in the arena, to the early morning practices, the cost of the equipment and hot coffee while bundled up watching your kid play hockey is all worth it when that first goal is scored.

For more than a century, Jews have carved out a meaningful, if often under-recognized, place in the story of North American ice hockey. From trailblazers like Larry Zeidel and Red Berenson to stars such as Zach Hyman, Adam Fox and Jack Hughes, Jewish athletes, executives and fans have left their fingerprints on the sport of hockey. This year alone, the greatest number of Jewish players ever have started the National Hockey League season. Yet despite this rich legacy, Jewish identity has rarely been celebrated openly in the professional hockey world. That is about to change in a groundbreaking way.

On March 1, the Tulsa Oilers and Jewish Tulsa (the Jewish Federation of Tulsa) will host a Jewish Heritage Game. Of course, many professional teams have hosted Jewish Heritage events with discounted tickets and a cool swag giveaway, but this is different. It will be the first time in North American pro-sports history that players will wear a custom-designed Jewish Heritage jersey during an official game. This moment represents a milestone not just for local Jewish life but for Jewish sports visibility across North America.

“This is truly a historical moment, not just for Tulsa but for Jewish communities across North America,” says Joe Roberts, executive director at Jewish Tulsa. “This will be the first time that a custom-designed Jewish Heritage Jersey will be worn during an official professional league game. This would never have been possible without the openness and partnership of the Tulsa Oilers Hockey Organization. We look forward to a family-friendly day of celebrating with all Tulsans and sharing all that the Jewish community has contributed to Tulsa over its history.”

Tulsa Federation Jewish Heritage Night Hockey Game
Jerseys made for the Tulsa Oilers and Jewish Tulsa (the Jewish Federation of Tulsa) Jewish Heritage Game on March 1, 2026. Credit: Courtesy.

The specially designed Jewish Heritage jersey is a homage to vintage All-Star game jersey styles with its piping down the arms and baby-blue accents, while blending a contemporary design with respectful Jewish symbolism.

It represents belonging and visibility—the simple but powerful affirmation that Jewish identity has a home in every arena, whether cultural, civic or athletic.

Andy Scurto, owner of the Tulsa Oilers, stated that “we are excited to partner with the Tulsa Jewish Federation for what will be a fun night. It is always great to showcase and combine forces with different members of our community, and we are more than happy to celebrate Jewish heritage with an organization that, like us, is a fabric of our community.”

The celebration will extend beyond the ice. Fans will have a chance to learn about their Jewish neighbors; meet-and-greet with Sledge, the Oilers’ beloved mascot; enjoy family activities and appearances by Jewish Tulsa’s Mensch on the Bench; learn about Jewish organizations; and watch a post-game auction of the Heritage jerseys worn during the matchup. For families and fans of all ages, it will be an immersive afternoon of connection, Jewish pride and hockey excitement.

The event represents something larger than one game; it spotlights the rich contributions Tulsa’s Jewish community has made to the city’s civic and cultural fabric through philanthropy, leadership, education, and interfaith collaboration. It also places hockey within the narrative of Jewish life—a narrative that includes the great Sandy Koufax refusing to pitch on Yom Kippur, Aly Raisman performing Olympic gymnastics routines set to “Hava Nagila,” and generations of Jewish youth finding confidence and identity on rinks, fields and courts.

Through this lens, the Jewish Heritage Game becomes a national moment that signals a new era in which Jewish heritage is celebrated openly in professional sports and where Jewish pride is embraced. Whether someone is a lifelong hockey fan or new to the sport, whether their Jewish identity is cultural, religious or somewhere in between, the message is clear: You belong.

On March 1, Jewish Tulsa and the Tulsa Oilers will skate into the history books together, and the meaning of that moment will reach far beyond Oklahoma. It will be a powerful first page in a new chapter in the story of Jews in hockey, so much so that the National Jewish Hall of Fame will be gifted a game-worn jersey for display. It is a proud reminder that Jewish identity shines wherever community, courage and celebration meet.

Learn more at: JewishTulsa.org/heritage-game.

Michael A. Sachs is a Canadian-American Jewish community leader, strategist and writer who has held several leadership roles within the Vancouver Jewish community. He is currently the senior director at the Jewish Federation of Tulsa.

Jewish Federation of Tulsa (Jewish Tulsa)
About & contact the publisher
Jewish Federation of Tulsa (Jewish Tulsa) Jewish Federation of Tulsa (Jewish Tulsa)
The mission of the Jewish Federation of Tulsa (Jewish Tulsa) is to preserve and enhance Jewish life and well-being in Eastern Oklahoma, Israel and the entire world. This mission is being addressed by pursuing charitable, humanitarian, cultural, educational, health and social service needs of the Jewish community, as well as engaging in community relations and outreach, and providing a variety of services to the broader Tulsa community.
EXPLORE JNS
The mayor of Shlomi municipality, Gabi Na'aman, heads a meeting in his town on May 07, 2024. Photo by Yossi Aloni/FLASH90.
Israel News
Mayors of Shlomi, Metula reject talk of evacuating north
The two heads of towns on the Lebanese border oppose relocation as residents receive short “reprieve” hotel stays instead.

Apr. 5, 2026
Canaan Lidor
Medicine doctor surgery
U.S. News
Mandel Foundation gives $50 million to Cleveland Clinic
“The expansion of our emergency services will help us better care for patients with the most serious injuries, ensuring they receive the specialized treatment they need, when it matters most,” the hospital said.
Apr. 5, 2026
Trump Netanyahu
Israel News
Netanyahu salutes Trump on rescue of US pilot in Iran
“Once again your decisive leadership brought another great victory to America,” the Israeli leader says.
Apr. 5, 2026
JNS Staff
Challah
U.S. News
Georgia state Senate candidate apologizes ‘sincerely’ for Passover ad with challah in Jewish newspaper
“My intent was to honor our Jewish neighbors and friends,” Nathalie Kanani stated. “We are all human, and even with the best intentions, honest mistakes can happen.”
Apr. 5, 2026
Hatzolah staff treat a patient in London. Credit: Hatzolah UK.
Antisemitism
Fourth suspect arrested in connection with London Hatzola ambulance arson
The man was recognized by police officers while attending a court hearing of the three other suspects connected to the case.
Apr. 5, 2026
JNS Staff
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a Cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House on March 26, 2026 in Washington, D.C. Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images.
U.S. News
Open the F**kin’ strait, you crazy bastards,’ Trump tells Iran
The U.S. president warned that the U.S. military will begin targeting Iranian power plants and bridges on Tuesday if the Strait of Hormuz is not opened.
Apr. 5, 2026
JNS Staff
U.S. President Donald Trump
JNS TV / Israel Undiplomatic
Trump’s Iran strategy explained
Mar. 31, 2026
Ruthie Blum, Mark Regev
THE COLUMN
Mitchell Bard
Column
America armed the Gulf states for decades. Why won’t they fight?
Mitchell Bard
Stephen M. Flatow. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
America learned to seize Iranian assets, but not to keep them
Stephen M. Flatow