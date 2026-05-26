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Manischewitz launches Jewish reality dating show ‘Manischewitz Matchmakers’

Casting open May 20-June 3 for Jewish singles ready to find love.

May 26, 2026
Manischewitz
Happy couple eating Manischewitz soup
A couple enjoys Manischewitz soup. Credit: Courtesy of Manischewitz.
( May 26, 2026 / Manischewitz )

Love is calling-and Manischewitz is answering with a new twist on modern dating. From May 20 through June 3, Jewish singles across the country are invited to apply now at the official casting website (Manischewitz Matchmakers - Manischewitz) for a chance to be cast in Manischewitz Matchmakers, the brand’s first reality dating show inspired by the time-honored (and sometimes relentless) tradition of Jewish matchmaking.

Jewish singles ready for love, laughter and a little matchmaking magic can apply until June 3 at the official casting website. Whether you’re tired of being set up or ready to take matters into your own hands, Manischewitz Matchmakers offers an opportunity to make a connection.

Timed for the start of summer, when romance, nostalgia and a little bit of summer magic collide, Manischewitz Matchmakers brings together 22 contestants for a dating experience set in New York City.

“From family dinners to holiday tables, bringing people together has always been at the heart of Manischewitz,” said Talia Sabag, marketing manager for Manischewitz. “With Manischewitz Matchmakers, we’re celebrating connection in a fresh, fun and culturally authentic way, helping spark relationships while embracing the humor and warmth of Jewish tradition.”

Created by comedian and writer Eitan Levine, the show blends old-school matchmaking with the drama of reality TV.

“Jewish matchmaking is basically a competitive sport-and summer is where it all begins,” said Levine. “This show taps into that shared experience with a mix of nostalgia, chaos and genuine connection. It’s funny because it’s true-and hopefully it’s where a few people actually find something real.”

Manischewitz logo and dating show advertisement
Manischewitz logo and dating show advertisement. Credit: Courtesy of Manischewitz.

The Concept
When it comes to Jewish life, two forces loom large: matchmakers and food. Manischewitz Matchmakers brings them together in one moment.

Each episode combines matchmaking with the drama of modern dating shows-only this time, it’s all happening camp-side.

  • 22 contestants (11 men and 11 women)
  • Multiple rounds of matchmaking challenges
  • Four couples emerge
  • One couple is crowned the “Most Couply Couple”

The Prize
The winning pair receives a first-date starter pack:

  • A Manischewitz “Summer of Love” box filled with food, merchandise and entertainment
  • An opportunity to find a meaningful relationship
  • An Instagram tag
  • Exposure through distribution on YouTube, TikTok, Manischewitz social channels and the company website

Key Dates

  • May 20: Casting announcement and website launch
  • June 3: Submission window closes
  • June 4-6: Contestant notifications
  • June 10: Taping
  • July 27: Show release on YouTube, TikTok and social-media platforms

Call to Action
Jewish singles ready for love, laughter and a little matchmaking magic can apply between May 20 and June 3 at the official casting website. Whether you’re tired of being set up or ready to take matters into your own hands, Manischewitz Matchmakers offers an opportunity to make a connection.

Manischewitz
About & contact the publisher
Manischewitz Manischewitz
Manischewitz’s journey began in 1888 with a simple box of matzah. Today, the company continues that tradition while adapting to the tastes and dietary needs of the modern consumer. The Manischewitz Brand now offers a diverse product line of 30-plus product categories. The iconic brand was founded in a small bakery built to make Passover matzah in 1888 by Rabbi Dov Behr Manischewitz. The Manischewitz Brand is now part of New Jersey-based KAYCO, a family-owned company considered America's first name in kosher products.
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