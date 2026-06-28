Sylvan Adams Nefesh B’Nefesh Bonei Zion Prize announces 12th annual recipients

Eight outstanding Olim from English-speaking countries have been named recipients of the 12th annual Sylvan Adams Nefesh B’Nefesh Bonei Zion Prize. The prestigious award recognizes exceptional individuals whose professional achievements, community leadership and contributions have made a lasting impact on Israeli society and helped strengthen the State of Israel.

The honorees include: Naomi Stuchiner, founder, Beit Issie Shapiro, in the field of Community and Non-Profit; Philip Klipstein, Ph.D., senior principal scientist, R&D Division, SCD (SemiConductor Devices Ltd.), in the field of Science and Medicine; Rabbanit Chana Henkin, founder and chancellor, Nishmat, in the field of Education; Ami Baran, head of the Israel Athletics Association, in the field of Culture, Art and Sports; Danielle Abraham, co-founder and executive director, Volcani International Partnerships & ReGrow Israel, in the field of Global Impact; Barak Swarttz, content creator and founder of GRIT for Good, in the field of Young Leadership.

This year’s Special Recognition Award is being presented to Ambassador Ron Dermer, former Israeli ambassador to the United States and former minister of strategic affairs. One of Israel’s most influential diplomats and strategic advisers, Dermer played a central role in strengthening the U.S.-Israel alliance, advancing the historic Abraham Accords and shaping Israel’s national security and foreign policy during some of the nation’s most consequential moments. His decades of public service reflect the transformative impact of Olim on Israel and the Jewish world.

This year’s Lifetime Achievement Award is being presented to Marta Weinstock-Rosin, Ph.D., a pioneering neuropharmacologist and developer of the Alzheimer’s drug Exelon. Her decades of research and innovation have had a profound global impact on neuroscience and medicine, and her personal journey embodies resilience, vision and the extraordinary contributions of Olim to Israel and the world.

“The annual Bonei Zion Prize continues to shine a light on the remarkable contributions Olim are making to Israeli society,” said Rabbi Yehoshua Fass, Nefesh B’Nefesh co-founder and executive director. “Each of this year’s recipients exemplifies the values of dedication, innovation and Zionism, and together they are a living embodiment of the vitality and strength that Aliyah continues to bring to the State of Israel.”

The Prize is sponsored by Sylvan Adams, president of the World Jewish Congress Israel Region, a prominent Israeli philanthropist and a leading voice in the global Jewish community. A Nefesh B’Nefesh Oleh himself, who made Aliyah a decade ago, Sylvan is deeply committed to supporting the growth and future of the State of Israel. Showcasing Israel’s achievements and the extraordinary contributions of its people to the world is central to his mission, making the Bonei Zion Prize a natural extension of that commitment.

“Each year, the Bonei Zion Prize reminds us of one of Israel’s greatest strengths: the extraordinary people who choose to build their lives here and, in doing so, help build the future of the Jewish state,” said Sylvan Adams, president of the World Jewish Congress Israel Region.

“In the wake of the immense challenges Israel and Jewish communities around the world have faced over the past year, these stories of commitment, resilience and contribution carry even greater meaning. At a time when we are working to encourage greater Aliyah and strengthen Israel through the vision of bringing one million new Olim to Israel, these honorees embody the very best of what Aliyah represents. Their achievements across science, education, sports, social impact and global leadership are a powerful testament to the immeasurable contributions Olim continue to make to Israeli society and to the Jewish people as a whole.”

Hundreds of Olim from English-speaking countries including Australia, Canada, New Zealand, South Africa, the United Kingdom and the United States have been nominated for this prize, reflecting the breadth of talent, leadership and impact found throughout Israel’s Anglo-Oleh community.

Recipients were selected by a distinguished panel of committee members in the following categories: Science and Medicine; Community and Non-Profit; Education; Global Impact; Culture, Art and Sports; Young Leadership; Special Recognition; and Lifetime Achievement. Together, this year’s honorees represent the diverse ways Olim are helping shape Israel’s future.

For more information about the prize and its recipients, visit: WWW.BONEIZION.ORG.IL