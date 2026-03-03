More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
The Wire

NYC Jewish teen summit on antisemitism highlights education, community-building

It was guided by three core principles: Learn the Past, Lead the Future and Unite as One.

Mar. 3, 2026

NYC Jewish teen summit on antisemitism highlights education, community-building

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
NYC Teen Summit
More than 200 Jewish teens from New York City, Westchester and Long Island gather at the Moise Safra Center for the New York Jewish Teen Summit on March 1, 2026. Credit: Yana Tolmacheva/JCH Bensonhurst and Sivan Ben-Aderet/Commonpoint.

More than 200 Jewish teens from across New York City, Westchester and Long Island gathered on March 1 at the Moise Safra Center for the New York Jewish Teen Summit, a teen-led experience focused on education, belonging and confronting antisemitism with confidence and pride. Twenty-five New York City-area teen leaders began meeting last fall to plan the day-long event.

At a time of rising antisemitism and growing bias against Israel, the summit enabled Jewish students to feel confident in their Jewish identity at school, where many are experiencing antisemitism in-person and online following the Hamas-led terrorist attacks in southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

“Today, the metro New York Jewish community, led by our local JCCs, is conveying a clear and unwavering message to Jewish public and independent high school students: ‘You are not alone. We are here for you and with you,’ ” said Leonard Petlakh, executive director of Kings Bay Y, one of the event’s organizers.

He continued, saying “we are mobilizing a growing network of teen leaders, youth professionals and Israeli emissaries who will collaborate, galvanize and guide our Jewish teens as they navigate a new and complex reality by strengthening their resilience, deepening their Jewish identity and empowering them to stand proudly as Jews.”

NYC Teen Summit
More than 200 Jewish teens from New York City, Westchester and Long Island gather at the Moise Safra Center for the New York Jewish Teen Summit on March 1, 2026. Credit: Yana Tolmacheva/JCH Bensonhurst and Sivan Ben-Aderet/Commonpoint.

Guided by three core principles—Learn the Past, Lead the Future and Unite as One—the summit brought together teens to learn from each other and develop the skills to lead in their schools.

Throughout the day, teens participated in interactive workshops and heard from prominent Jewish leaders and experts. Rachel Fish, a Brandeis University scholar and co-founder of Boundless, addressed the importance of confronting antisemitism through knowledge and action. David Harris, longtime leader in the Soviet Jewry movement, drew parallels between historic Jewish human-rights advocacy and the challenges facing Jewish teens today. Ben Freeman, founder of the modern Jewish Pride movement, spoke about embracing Jewish identity unapologetically, including within LGBTQ+ spaces. Tessa Veksler, a Jewish activist who was the student body president at the University of California, Santa Barbara, held a session titled “Confronting Jew-Hatred on Campus and Beyond.”

Representatives from United Hatzalah shared insights into their 24/7 emergency medical-response work across Israel. Firsthand accounts from Holocaust survivors, those who witnessed the Oct. 7 massacre in Israel, and a soldier from the Israel Defense Forces who served in Gaza offered personal perspectives on resilience and courage.

“Jewish teens are not asking to be shielded from antisemitism or from hard conversations about Israel,” said Rabbi David Kessel, senior vice president of JCC Association of North America. “They want brave leadership spaces for education, networking and asking difficult questions, which was our goal for the summit. This is just the beginning of an ongoing effort by JCCs and our partners to help teens thrive Jewishly, especially at school.”

Workshops included speaking out against Jew-hatred on campus; real-world simulations in response to antisemitism on social media; and guided discussions on navigating misinformation and developing confident, informed responses on Israel.

UJA-Federation of New York, Park Avenue Synagogue, JCC Association of North America, Israel’s Ministry of Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism and RootOne sponsored the program.

EXPLORE JNS
IAF F-35 stealth fighter aircraft
Israel News
IDF kills senior Hamas moneyman in Lebanon
Walid Muhammad Dib was responsible for transferring funds to Palestinian terrorists in Judea and Samaria, Lebanon and “additional countries.”
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz makes an announcement regarding Hezbollah, March 22, 2026. Photo by Elad Malka/MoD.
Israel News
Israel orders all Litani River bridges destroyed to hem in Hezbollah
The IDF also will speed up the destruction of southern Lebanese homes exploited by the terror group.
Mar. 22, 2026
David Isaac
IDF tank soldiers from the 53rd Battalion of the 188th Tank Brigade on alert in a military outpost overlooking Syrian villages near the Israeli border in the southern Golan Heights on May 23, 2022. Photo by Michael Giladi/ Flash90.
Israel News
IDF strikes Syrian regime sites in defense of Druze
“If necessary, we will strike with even greater force,” said Israel’s defense minister.
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
A missile impact site in central Israel, March 22, 2026. Credit: United Hatzalah.
Israel News
Missiles from Iran injure 15 in Tel Aviv
Fragments from intercepted projectiles hit across the metropolis as rescue crews and police secured impact sites.
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
Map showing Israeli Air Force strikes on Iranian military targets across the country over the weekend. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
Israel strikes Iranian missile, nuclear sites
Fighter jets hit multiple military targets in Tehran and across the country to weaken the regime’s ability to produce and launch ballistic missiles.
Mar. 22, 2026
Joshua Marks
Pro-regime activists gather in Tehran's Vali Asr Square under a banner depicting Iran's ballistic missile arsenal, March 17, 2026. Photo by Kaveh Kazemi/Getty Images.
World News
IDF: Iran fired long-range missile at US-British Diego Garcia base in Indian Ocean
“The Iranian terrorist regime poses a global threat. Now, with missiles that can reach London, Paris or Berlin,” the military said.
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
JNS TV / Straight Up
Inside Iran’s leadership crisis
Mar. 22, 2026
Daniel Seaman
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin