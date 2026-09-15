President Eisenhower’s great-grandson to headline Stan Greenspon Holocaust Education Center event

The Stan Greenspon Holocaust Education Center (SGC) will welcome President Dwight D. Eisenhower’s great-grandson, Merrill Eisenhower Atwater, to the Knight Theater in Charlotte for a community event benefiting the work and programming of the SGC.

When Eisenhower visited the Ohrdruf concentration camp following its liberation in April 1945, he feared that future generations might one day question or deny what had taken place. He immediately ordered his troops to document every inch of the camp and invited journalists, photographers and members of Congress to witness its horrors firsthand, determined to preserve an indisputable historical record.

Eisenhower’s commitment to preserving truth continues to resonate today. Atwater has embraced his great-grandfather’s legacy. An advocate for Holocaust remembrance and education, he regularly participates in the International March of the Living, speaks at Holocaust commemorations and partners with organizations dedicated to preserving historical truth and confronting antisemitism.

“When good people stand by in silence, the darkest chapters of history risk being written again,” Atwater said. “We must remember the past and act, to ensure its horrors never return.”

The SGC’s work addresses a shift in historical preservation. Holocaust survivors, once living witnesses who could look students in the eye and say, “This happened to me,” are rapidly disappearing. Concurrently, antisemitism is rising in the United States and globally, fueled by misinformation, distortion and Holocaust denial. Across the Carolinas, educators are facing questions about how to teach this history when witnesses are gone and how to prepare students to recognize and confront hatred in the present.

“This event with Merrill provides a powerful opportunity to connect one of the most significant legacies of World War II with the mission of the Greenspon Center,” Judy LaPietra, executive director of the SGC, said. “Our work focuses on teaching students about the Holocaust and training educators how to teach about it, to combat antisemitism and hate in all forms. We must reimagine how we teach the Holocaust in today’s context and move beyond learning what happened to exploring why it happened and how antisemitism continues to evolve. Merrill’s message reminds us that knowing our history is not enough; we must translate memory into understanding and ultimately into action.”

As the keynote speaker for the event, Atwater brings a historical connection to the SGC’s mission. His family’s story bridges military leadership, moral courage, historical memory and civic responsibility.

“Through innovative education and community engagement, we seek to equip students, educators and the broader public with the knowledge and moral courage necessary to confront antisemitism, hatred and intolerance in all their forms,” LaPietra said.

A variety of ticket options are available, including a VIP experience featuring an exclusive pre-event reception with light hors d’oeuvres and the opportunity to meet Atwater.

For tickets, visit: www.blumenthalarts.org.