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Bike boycott won’t silence Philadelphia chef; he’s investing in the next generation

As hundreds rally around his restaurant, Huda owner Yehuda Sichel is helping Jewish children gain the same pride and confidence that shaped his identity.

Teach PA
Chef Yehuda Sichel at Teach PA’s “The Leadership Table” dinner, Nov. 5, 2026. Credit: Courtesy of Teach PA.
Chef Yehuda Sichel at Teach PA’s “The Leadership Table” dinner, Nov. 5, 2026. Credit: Courtesy of Teach PA.
(Nov. 12, 2026 / JNS)

When Philadelphia chef Yehuda Sichel’s restaurant became the target of an antisemitic boycott, he made clear he wasn’t backing down. Now, as hundreds of supporters rally around his business, he’s doing more than standing up for himself.

He’s helping ensure the next generation of Jewish children grows up with the same pride and confidence.

Sichel, the owner of Huda in Rittenhouse Square and the grandson of Holocaust survivors, was among several Jewish business owners targeted by a boycott on Nov. 8, organized on the eve of the anniversary of Kristallnacht (Nov. 9-10).

Chef Yehuda Sichel at Teach PA’s “The Leadership Table” dinner, Nov. 5, 2026. Credit: Courtesy of Teach PA.
Chef Yehuda Sichel at Teach PA’s “The Leadership Table” dinner, Nov. 5, 2026. Credit: Courtesy of Teach PA.

“We won’t cower,” Sichel told JNS ahead of Sunday’s boycott. “We’ll show up strong with pride and solidarity.”

Just days before the boycott, Sichel was putting that same conviction into practice, preparing a special kosher dinner for supporters of Teach PA, an organization working to make Jewish day-school education more affordable and accessible to Pennsylvania families.

Sichel himself attended Philadelphia’s Torah Academy in the city’s suburbs and credits that education with giving him the confidence to stand proudly as a Jew.

“My Jewish education has kept me confident going through life as a Jew,” Sichel told attendees. “Jewish history is our history, the Torah is our history, and it’s so important that we understand the importance of Israel and holidays.”

Sichel, a prominent Philadelphia chef who previously worked alongside Michael Solomonov at the award-winning Zahav Middle Eastern restaurant and served as executive chef of Abe Fisher, has long been outspoken about his Jewish identity and support for Israel. The boycott targeting Huda and five other Jewish-owned restaurants drew widespread condemnation, including from Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday, who criticized the targeting of businesses based on their owners’ Jewish identity.

Chef Yehuda Sichel (left) with Jewish community leader Steve Katz at Teach PA’s “The Leadership Table” dinner, Nov. 5, 2026. Credit: Courtesy of Teach PA.
Chef Yehuda Sichel (left) with Jewish community leader Steve Katz at Teach PA’s “The Leadership Table” dinner, Nov. 5, 2026. Credit: Courtesy of Teach PA.

But Sichel’s message at Thursday’s Teach PA dinner went beyond confronting antisemitism. He urged the community to invest just as much energy in building Jewish identity as it does in fighting those who seek to undermine it.

“The Jewish community spends a lot of time trying to fight antisemitism, but this antisemitism isn’t going away,” he said. “I think it’s so important that we put just as much money and energy into education.”

The Nov. 5 event, “The Leadership Table,” was hosted by Aderet and Yehuda Frager, and brought together 18 supporters of Teach PA’s Leadership Circle. Proceeds supported Teach PA’s work to strengthen Jewish day schools and make Jewish education more affordable for families across Pennsylvania.

Jenny Sved, executive director of Teach PA and Teach MD, said Sichel’s commitment to Jewish education is especially meaningful given what he is facing.

“Yehuda has always been a proud, vocal Jew. It’s hard to find a photo of him without his Star of David (Magen David) necklace. And his Jewish education started right here at Torah Academy,” Sved said.

Chef Yehuda Sichel with Jenny Sved, executive director of Teach PA and Teach MD, at a JNF-USA event in 2025. Credit: Courtesy of Teach PA.
Chef Yehuda Sichel with Jenny Sved, executive director of Teach PA and Teach MD, at a JNF-USA event in 2025. Credit: Courtesy of Teach PA.

Sved first connected with Sichel following Oct. 7, 2023, when he offered to donate restaurant proceeds during a community food crawl she organized. His support for Teach PA continues that commitment to strengthening Jewish life.

“We want to raise strong, proud Jews who know who they are,” Sved told attendees. “Our day schools help build that foundation.”

Teach PA
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Teach PA Teach PA
Teach PA, a division of Teach Coalition, is the leading voice of yeshivas and Jewish day schools in Pennsylvania and has played a role in every nonpublic school funding development since 2012.
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