Philly residents resoundingly responded to a “boycott ride” that targeted Jewish- and Israeli-owned eateries. Yet the very existence of a group employing Nazi tactics reflects a growing acceptance of Jew-hatred.
“If the case is successful, if we’re able to come to a successful resolution of this matter, that will be what you might call the soil out of which CCJ will grow,” Rabbi Gary Zola, founding president of the College for Contemporary Judaism, told JNS.
Philly residents resoundingly responded to a “boycott ride” that targeted Jewish- and Israeli-owned eateries. Yet the very existence of a group employing Nazi tactics reflects a growing acceptance of Jew-hatred.
“If the case is successful, if we’re able to come to a successful resolution of this matter, that will be what you might call the soil out of which CCJ will grow,” Rabbi Gary Zola, founding president of the College for Contemporary Judaism, told JNS.