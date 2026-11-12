More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Teach PA logo

Teach PA

Teach PA, a division of Teach Coalition, is the leading voice of yeshivas and Jewish day schools in Pennsylvania and has played a role in every nonpublic school funding development since 2012.
Chef Yehuda Sichel at Teach PA’s “The Leadership Table” dinner, Nov. 5, 2026. Credit: Courtesy of Teach PA.
The Wire
Bike boycott won’t silence Philadelphia chef; he’s investing in the next generation
As hundreds rally around his restaurant, Huda owner Yehuda Sichel is helping Jewish children gain the same pride and confidence that shaped his identity.
Nov. 12, 2026
Teach PA