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Campers2Gether expands to bring 1,000 Israeli teens to Jewish camps worldwide

A new pilot program was specifically developed to support children of IDF reservists, many of whom have experienced parental absence and ongoing instability throughout the war.

The Jewish Agency for Israel
Teens at a Jewish summer-camp program called Campers2Gether, sponsored by the Jewish Agency of Israel. Photo by Jen Roman.
Teens at a Jewish summer-camp program called Campers2Gether, sponsored by the Jewish Agency of Israel. Photo by Jen Roman.
(June 25, 2026 / JNS)

The Jewish Agency for Israel is expanding its Campers2Gether initiative for the third consecutive year, continuing to strengthen connections between teens from Israel and world Jewry through immersive camp experiences.

This summer, more than 700 Israeli teens from communities impacted by war will travel to 34 Jewish overnight camps across North America as part of the program.

At the same time, the Jewish Agency has launched a new expansion that will bring about 300 children of long-serving reservists in the Israel Defense Forces to Jewish seasonal camps in Europe, Latin America and more, recognizing the emotional strain many families have endured since the Hamas-led terrorist attacks in southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

Originally launched following Oct. 7 and continuing amid the current prolonged conflict in Israel, Campers2Gether was created to provide Israeli teens with an opportunity to step away from the stress and uncertainty of war while forming meaningful relationships with peers in the Jewish Diaspora.

“Campers2Gether offers them respite and the opportunity to experience firsthand the strength and diversity of the global Jewish community,” said Mark Wilf, chairman of the Jewish Agency Board of Governors. “At the same time, Jewish teens around the world gain authentic friendships and a personal connection to Israel no classroom can replicate. The bonds formed through shared summer experiences strengthen Jewish peoplehood and help ensure a connected Jewish future.”

Since Oct. 7, more than 300,000 Israeli reservists have been mobilized for extended periods of service, placing emotional strain on families and children across the country. The new pilot of Campers2Gether was specifically developed to support children of reservists, many of whom have experienced parental absence, repeated deployments, displacement and ongoing instability throughout the war.

Israeli campers participating in Campers2Gether are fully integrated into camp life alongside local Jewish teens, taking part in outdoor activities, communal programming, sports and informal day-to-day interactions. Participants travel in cohorts accompanied by trained Israeli counselors and mental-health professionals to ensure a supportive environment throughout the experience.

The initiative also serves as an educational experience for Jewish teens worldwide. Through direct interaction and shared daily life, Jewish teens from North America and elsewhere gain a deeper and more personal understanding of Israeli society and the realities that Israeli teens have faced these past few years.

The program is made possible with support from the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Supporting Foundation; Wilf Family Foundations; Adnim Foundation; William Davidson Foundation; Zalik Foundation Fund; and other donors.

The Jewish Agency for Israel
About & contact the publisher
The Jewish Agency for Israel The Jewish Agency for Israel
The Jewish Agency for Israel has been working since 1929 to secure a vibrant Jewish future. It was instrumental in founding and building the State of Israel and continues to serve as the main link between the Jewish state and Jewish communities everywhere. This global partnership has enabled it to address the Jewish people’s greatest challenges in every generation. Today, the Jewish Agency connects the global Jewish family—bringing Jews to Israel and Israel to Jews—by providing meaningful Israel engagement and facilitating aliyah. It also strives to build a better society in Israel and beyond by energizing young Israelis and their worldwide peers to rediscover a collective sense of Jewish purpose. The Jewish Agency continues to be the Jewish world’s first responder, prepared to address emergencies in Israel and to rescue Jews from countries where they are at risk.
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