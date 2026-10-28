From King Solomon’s golden cat to the Royal House of Kanaani: Reviving an ancient Jewish tradition

A little-known detail from Jewish religious literature is inspiring a modern initiative to preserve Israel’s rare Kanaani cat breed. Rabbi Moshe ben Yisrael Salita (Mikhail Salita), a Brooklyn-based rabbi, trained animal chaplain and doctor of ministry student at the Graduate Theological Foundation, has established the Royal House of Kanaani, connecting the symbolism of King Solomon’s golden cat with contemporary animal preservation and Jewish spirituality.

The inspiration comes from Targum Sheni to Megillat Esther, an Aramaic interpretive text that includes an elaborate description of King Solomon’s throne. Among the golden animal figures adorning its steps is a cat positioned opposite a rooster on the fifth step. This detail offers a glimpse into the role of animals within Jewish royal imagery and provides the literary foundation for Salita’s modern interpretation.

King Solomon’s relationship with the natural world is also reflected in 1 Kings 5:13, which describes his knowledge of animals, birds, fish and plants. Other Jewish sources reinforce the spiritual significance of animals, including the Talmud, Eruvin 100b, which teaches that modesty can be learned from the cat, and Perek Shirah, which portrays the natural world as participating in praise of the Creator.

The Kanaani breed was developed in Israel during the 1990s by Doris Pollatschek, inspired by the appearance of Middle Eastern cats. Named after the ancient land of Canaan, the breed remains rare. Salita considers its preservation both an animal welfare responsibility and an opportunity to develop a contemporary expression of Jewish cultural heritage.

The Royal House of Kanaani was founded around seven documented purebred cats: King Arbuz, Queen Haifa, Crown Princess Layla Yom Tov, Crown Prince Sky, Princess Haya, Princess Neshama and Princess Sasha. World Book of Records London has recognized the documented collection of seven Kanaani cats and the establishment of the Royal House, including its symbolic association with King Solomon’s golden cat. This recognition concerns the modern preservation achievement and its cultural interpretation rather than a claim of biological descent from animals of the biblical period.

Salita’s theological studies at the Graduate Theological Foundation have played an important role in developing this interpretation. Pursuing a doctor of ministry degree with a focus on Jewish spirituality and animal theology, he examines the relationship between Jewish sacred texts, human responsibility toward animals and cultural preservation. His research has encouraged him to revisit lesser-known passages of Jewish literature and explore their relevance to contemporary ethical and spiritual questions.

“Through my theological studies, I have come to recognize meaningful connections between ancient Jewish teachings and our responsibilities toward animals today,” Salita explains. “The golden cat described in Targum Sheni is one example of how a seemingly small detail in our sacred literature can inspire a broader conversation about Jewish spirituality, compassion and cultural memory.”

The initiative also draws upon tza’ar ba’alei chayim, the Jewish prohibition against causing unnecessary suffering to animals. Salita connects this principle with the Torah’s accounts of Adam naming the animals, Noah preserving animal life and the commandment of shiluach haken in Devarim 22:6-7. These sources form part of his broader theological approach to animal stewardship and the moral responsibilities of humanity.

The Royal House of Kanaani is a symbolic cultural institution rather than a political monarchy or hereditary royal authority. It operates through the World Kanaani Organization (TWKO), under the auspices of Salita Foundation, a U.S.-registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Its mission encompasses breed preservation, documentation, Jewish cultural education, animal welfare and international cooperation.

Salita hopes the initiative will encourage greater interest in the Kanaani breed while introducing Jewish audiences to an overlooked aspect of their literary heritage. He regards the Royal House as a way of bringing together the preservation of living animals and the transmission of cultural memory.

“King Solomon’s golden cat has been preserved in Jewish literature for generations,” he says. “Through the Royal House of Kanaani, we are giving that ancient symbolism a contemporary expression rooted in compassion, education and the preservation of life.”