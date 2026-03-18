Amid the relentless sound of sirens comes the joy of a baby’s first cry

For the past 18 days, since “Operation Roaring Lion” brought Israel to a standstill, the sound of a siren has become a constant presence.

It pierces through our phones, interrupts television broadcasts and echoes from air-raid systems in every community across the country. It halts meals, catches you with shampoo in your hair mid-shower and jolts families awake in the dead of night, sometimes more than once.

Each time that shrill alarm sounds, instinct takes over, and we run for shelter.

Yet amid the uncertainty and fear, there is another constant. The steady presence of the heroes and heroines in orange.

United Hatzalah’s volunteers arrive within minutes, often before anyone else. They respond to everything. Cardiac arrests, car accidents and injuries sustained while rushing for cover. In these moments, they are the thin line between chaos and care.

But there is another sound that has accompanied this war. Quieter, yet more powerful. The unmistakable cry of new life.

Since the onset of the fighting, dozens of births that should have taken place in hospitals have instead unfolded in living rooms, shelters and ambulances. The circumstances are far from ideal. The timing is almost always inopportune, and yet, life insists on continuing.

One such moment unfolded after a barrage of missiles struck the area of Beit Shemesh. As residents cautiously emerged from their shelters, a call came in. A woman was in advanced labor with no time to reach a hospital.

Two United Hatzalah volunteers, both mothers themselves, rushed to the scene. They immediately understood what was required. There would be no ride to the hospital and no delay. The delivery would happen right there.

Working quickly, calmly and with precision, they transformed their ambulance into a makeshift delivery room. Outside, the tension from the recent siren still lingered. Inside, the atmosphere shifted. Within minutes, a space usually defined by urgency became a place of quiet serenity, as a new life entered the world.

In that moment, the contrast was striking. A reality shaped by incoming fire, answered by the arrival of new life. This is not an isolated story. It is the essence of life in Israel in wartime.

Across the country, in cities and towns under fire, United Hatzalah’s volunteers are doing what Israelis have always done. They run toward the very places others would instinctively leave. Not for recognition or reward, but out of responsibility.

There’s the medic who treated a cardiac arrest in the middle of a cemetery while sirens wailed overhead. As well as a team of women EMTs who responded to a new immigrant from France, overcome by panic after a missile barrage. And countless others who have provided professional care to those injured, physically and emotionally, in homes, on streets, and even on the way to shelters.

These are stories of ordinary people doing extraordinary work—teachers, parents, students, business owners. This is the DNA of Israel. It is a strength too often misunderstood by those who seek to destroy us.

Our enemies may try to subdue us through fear of missile and terror attacks, but they’ve miscalculated our resilience. They fail to account for what happens after the siren sounds. The instinct to help. The sense of shared responsibility. The determination not just to survive, but to live.

They do not see the orange that runs through the fabric of our blue and white nation. But we see it every day, in war and in peace. It is simply who we are.

And long after the sirens fall silent, it will not be the echoes of fear that endure. It will be the sound of joy. The sound of a baby’s first cry, heard above the air-raid siren.