More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
The Wire

Welcoming the first Birthright Israel group since the outbreak of war with Iran

The organization is expected to bring about 28,000 participants this summer for its various programs.

Apr. 21, 2026
Birthright Israel

Welcoming the first Birthright Israel group since the outbreak of war with Iran

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are fully copyrighted, and are only available for republication with a commercial syndication license issued solely by JNS. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

If you are a publication interested in entering into a syndication license arrangement to republish JNS content, complete this form to get started.

————

If you already have a JNS syndication license and wish to republish this article:

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included at the top of the republished article.

DISCLAIMERS:

Not all articles published by JNS are available for republication by syndicating publications. These include articles originating from TPS. Articles that do not have a “REPUBLISH” button, are not provided for republication.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text. You are authorized to republish photographs only from the following sources, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed: Flash90; public domain; Creative Commons licensed images; and any photographs credited to JNS. Photos from Getty images, Shutterstock, TPS, or any other sources are NEVER available for republication, unless your publication has its own license with those providers.

JNS is not responsible for any unauthorized or unlicensed use of any articles or photographs by syndicating publications.
Participants from Australia represent the first Birthright Israel group since the start of the war with Iran, April 21, 2026. Credit: Courtesy of Birthright Israel.
Participants from Australia represent the first Birthright Israel group since the start of the war with Iran, April 21, 2026. Credit: Courtesy of Birthright Israel.
( Apr. 21, 2026 / Birthright Israel )

A total of 120 young adults from Australia landed on April 21 at Ben-Gurion International Airport, officially opening the summer season of Birthright Israel. The participants, aged 18 to 22, are also the first group of tourists to arrive in Israel since the outbreak of the war with Iran.

Throughout the summer, the organization is expected to bring approximately 28,000 participants to Israel across its various programs. Participants will visit cities across the country, volunteer in different locations where they are needed and take part in eight-week internships at Israeli companies.

“The first group that landed today, just before Israel’s Independence Day, means a great deal to us, and we are proud to see that most participants still intend to come and experience Israel firsthand. It reflects the trust and deep connection of young Jews in the Diaspora to Israel, even during complex times,” said Gidi Mark, International CEO of Birthright Israel. “We are opening the summer season with renewed momentum and optimism, and in the coming days, thousands more young people will arrive to experience Israel up close and become part of its story.”

During the summer, approximately 17,500 young people from 34 countries are expected to participate in the 10-day Birthright Israel programs, many of them visiting Israel for the first time. Thousands of them are Jewish students and young adults from the United States.

In 2025, Birthright Israel accounts for approximately 95% of all organized group tourism to Israel and plays a significant role in contributing to local and regional tourism economies.

In addition to participants joining the classic 10-day program, Birthright Israel will also host approximately 2,300 students participating in internships at Israeli companies, as well as around 6,500 volunteers who will contribute for eight days in agriculture, packaging, rebuilding homes damaged during the war and other support activities.

Birthright Israel
About & contact the publisher
Birthright Israel Birthright Israel
Birthright Israel began with a bold idea: offering a free, life-changing trip to Israel for young Jewish adults between the ages of 18 and 26, and in doing so, transforming the Jewish future. Our mission is to provide all young Jewish adults with opportunities for transformative and immersive shared experiences in Israel, plus a foundation for ongoing Jewish connection. Today, Birthright Israel is the largest educational tourism organization in the world, having provided more than 850,000 journeys to Israel.
EXPLORE JNS
Ofir Akunis
U.S. News
Israeli Memorial Day ceremony in NYC draws capacity crowd
“We are burning inside with hate, with longing, with infinite sadness,” an Israeli reservist, who was injured in Gaza and saw three of his unit members killed, told attendees.
Apr. 21, 2026
Debra Nussbaum Cohen
A hospital morgue in the Netherlands. Credit: P.J.L Laurens via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
NY bill would require outreach to Jewish burial groups before disposing of unclaimed bodies
The legislation, modeled on a Kentucky law, “reaffirms New York’s commitment to accommodating religious practices and cultural traditions,” state senator Sam Sutton’s office told JNS.
Apr. 21, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Gavel, Legal, Law, Court
U.S. News
Florida student charged over WhatsApp bomb threat
The student allegedly made statements in a group chat, later claiming that it was a joke.
Apr. 21, 2026
Israel News
WATCH: Oct. 7 massacre targeted ‘entire Jewish people,’ IDF chief says on Memorial Day
The military stands in “solidarity and unity” with global Jewish communities, said the IDF chief of staff.
Apr. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Los Angeles Police, LAPD
U.S. News
Search intensifies for missing Jewish woman in Los Angeles
Volunteers from Chaverim of Rockland joined Hatzolah of Los Angeles’s effort as police continue to search for Jeanne Litvin, who has been missing for a week.
Apr. 21, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses the state memorial ceremony for the fallen of Israel’s wars on Jerusalem's Mt. Herzl, April 2, 2026. Credit: GPO.
Israel News
‘This is a family of heroism’
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s remarks at the state memorial ceremony for the fallen of Israel’s wars on Mount Herzl.
Apr. 21, 2026
A member of the Lebanese Army riot-control forces fires a shotgun as troops try to disperse a Hezbollah-organized rally blocking the road to Beirut International Airport over a decision to bar two Iranian flights from landing there, in Beirut on Feb. 15, 2025. Photo by Ibrahim Amro/AFP via Getty Images.
JNS TV / Meira K Show
The hidden cycle keeping Israel and Hezbollah at war
Apr. 21, 2026
Meira K
THE COLUMN
Moshe Phillips. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
Rahm Emanuel gets aid to Israel all wrong
Moshe Phillips
Column
Trump cards
Ruthie Blum