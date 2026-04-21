Welcoming the first Birthright Israel group since the outbreak of war with Iran

A total of 120 young adults from Australia landed on April 21 at Ben-Gurion International Airport, officially opening the summer season of Birthright Israel. The participants, aged 18 to 22, are also the first group of tourists to arrive in Israel since the outbreak of the war with Iran.



Throughout the summer, the organization is expected to bring approximately 28,000 participants to Israel across its various programs. Participants will visit cities across the country, volunteer in different locations where they are needed and take part in eight-week internships at Israeli companies.



“The first group that landed today, just before Israel’s Independence Day, means a great deal to us, and we are proud to see that most participants still intend to come and experience Israel firsthand. It reflects the trust and deep connection of young Jews in the Diaspora to Israel, even during complex times,” said Gidi Mark, International CEO of Birthright Israel. “We are opening the summer season with renewed momentum and optimism, and in the coming days, thousands more young people will arrive to experience Israel up close and become part of its story.”



During the summer, approximately 17,500 young people from 34 countries are expected to participate in the 10-day Birthright Israel programs, many of them visiting Israel for the first time. Thousands of them are Jewish students and young adults from the United States.



In 2025, Birthright Israel accounts for approximately 95% of all organized group tourism to Israel and plays a significant role in contributing to local and regional tourism economies.



In addition to participants joining the classic 10-day program, Birthright Israel will also host approximately 2,300 students participating in internships at Israeli companies, as well as around 6,500 volunteers who will contribute for eight days in agriculture, packaging, rebuilding homes damaged during the war and other support activities.