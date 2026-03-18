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Birthright Israel

Birthright Israel began with a bold idea: offering a free, life-changing trip to Israel for young Jewish adults between the ages of 18 and 26, and in doing so, transforming the Jewish future. Our mission is to provide all young Jewish adults with opportunities for transformative and immersive shared experiences in Israel, plus a foundation for ongoing Jewish connection. Today, Birthright Israel is the largest educational tourism organization in the world, having provided more than 850,000 journeys to Israel.
Birthright Israel Participants, Winter Session 2025
The Wire
Birthright Israel welcomes thousands for first post-war winter season
It is expected to bring more than 300 groups worldwide, totaling as many as 10,000 participants, most of them young Jewish adults.
Dec. 4, 2025
Jeffrey R. Solomon Prize 2025
The Wire
Rabbi Gershon Litt receives 2025 Jeffrey R. Solomon Prize
“He doesn’t just teach values; he lives them, securing a vibrant future for the next generation of Jewish leaders,” says Elias Saratovsky, president and CEO of Birthright Israel Foundation.
Nov. 17, 2025
Mothers Rebuilding Israel
The Wire
Birthright Israel, Jewish Federations, Momentum launch Mothers Rebuilding Israel
“This mission is about more than service; it is about presence, solidarity and the extraordinary strength of Jewish women,” said Lori Palatnik, founding director of Momentum.
Oct. 9, 2025
Birthright Israel Onward Storytellers Program
The Wire
Birthright Israel Onward ‘Storytellers’ program completes first-ever cohort in Israel
“It is a program with a long-term vision to build a community of creators and changemakers who shape the digital and cultural discourse long after the program ends,” says CEO Gidi Mark.
Aug. 26, 2025
Birthright Israel Kickoff Summer 2025
The Wire
Birthright kicks off summer season, welcoming more than 20,000 participants
“I’m excited to explore my culture here in Israel through many different lenses and to experience a society built to accommodate my Jewish identity,” said Evan Fennessey, a student at Florida State University.
May. 19, 2025
Birthright Israel fellows iCenter training
The Wire
Israel educators gather as new cohort of Birthright Israel Fellows
Fellows will be leading trips this summer, coinciding with Birthright Israel’s 25th anniversary, celebrating its impact on some 900,000 Jewish young adults.
Mar. 18, 2025
Birthright Israel Greening Project, Kibbutz Be'eri
The Wire
Birthright Israel launches major ‘greening’ initiative for hard-hit Kibbutz Be’eri
“Beyond the love and admiration shared between the people of Be’eri and the Birthright Israel volunteers, both sides also feel a great sense of contribution,” said resident Eilam Maor.
Mar. 6, 2025
Charles and Rita Bronfman
The Wire
Birthright Israel Foundation announces launch of ‘Fund for the Jewish Future’
Jewish philanthropist Charles Bronfman has made a legacy commitment of $25 million to support the new initiative.
Feb. 4, 2025
Birthright Israel Volunteers Program
The Wire
Birthright Israel expands age limit of volunteer program to 50 in 2025
The increase in 10 years—from 40 to 50—is driven by several key factors, including more than a year of war to Israel’s north and south.
Dec. 9, 2024
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