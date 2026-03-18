Birthright Israel began with a bold idea: offering a free, life-changing trip to Israel for young Jewish adults between the ages of 18 and 26, and in doing so, transforming the Jewish future. Our mission is to provide all young Jewish adults with opportunities for transformative and immersive shared experiences in Israel, plus a foundation for ongoing Jewish connection. Today, Birthright Israel is the largest educational tourism organization in the world, having provided more than 850,000 journeys to Israel.