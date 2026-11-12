Chabad and ZAKA launch response, rescue unit for Jewish communities worldwide

ZAKA Search & Rescue and Chabad have announced the establishment of a joint international emergency response, search and rescue and Chesed Shel Emes (“care for the deceased”) unit to provide rapid, professional assistance to Jewish communities facing emergencies and disasters worldwide.

The initiative was announced in early November during the International Conference of Chabad-Lubavitch Emissaries (Kinus Hashluchim) in New York, bringing together Chabad’s worldwide network of emissaries with the experience and operational capabilities of ZAKA’s International Unit.

The launch event was attended by ZAKA CEO Dubi Weissenstern; deputy director of operations Chaim Weingarten; ZAKA board member Kobi Ginzburg; ZAKA international unit commander Yossi Landau; ZAKA Europe commander Nachman Dickstein; and ZAKA’s U.S. representatives Yaakov Landau and Moshe Rozenberg.

The new ZAKA-Chabad Unit brings together two of the Jewish world’s longest-established humanitarian and assistance organizations, combining Chabad’s extensive presence in Jewish communities worldwide with ZAKA’s operational experience responding to disasters, terrorist attacks, missing-person cases and complex emergencies.

Chabad emissaries often serve as the first—and sometimes only—point of contact for Jews facing emergencies far from home, providing immediate assistance, supporting families and coordinating with local authorities. ZAKA, which holds recognized status at the United Nations, operates internationally at disaster sites and emergency incidents in coordination with local authorities and international emergency response organizations.



The new unit will offer professional training, operational resources and access to ZAKA’s specialized emergency-response capabilities, strengthening their ability to assist Jewish communities and travelers during crises.

Training will include emergency first response, search and rescue, disaster victim recovery and preserving the dignity of the deceased, along with professional and halachic guidance. The initiative will also establish procedures for coordinating with local authorities and deploying response teams, with ZAKA’s International Unit providing operational support, trained personnel and specialized equipment when necessary.

“Combining Chabad’s worldwide network of emissaries with ZAKA’s experience and professional capabilities represents a significant development. This collaboration will make it possible to provide rapid, professional assistance to Jews facing emergencies, even in the most remote locations around the world,” said Merkos L’Inyonei Chinuch executive director Rabbi Mendy Kotlarsky.

Dubi Weissenstern, CEO of ZAKA Search & Rescue, said that “our organization’s recognition at the United Nations and experience we have gained enable us to operate at disaster sites in different countries. Now, by combining our capabilities with Chabad’s worldwide network of emissaries, we will be able to expand our emergency response and reach every Jew, wherever they may be, to extend a helping hand in times of crisis, save lives and preserve the dignity of the deceased.”



The ZAKA-Chabad Unit will operate under the spiritual guidance of Rabbi Yoram Ulman, the Rebbe’s emissary in Sydney, Australia, while operational activities will be commanded by Yossi Landau, commander of ZAKA’s International Unit.