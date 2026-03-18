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ZAKA

ZAKA Volunteers Train With IDF Homefront Command
The Wire
ZAKA invests in training to strengthen rescue and recovery operations at home and abroad
“What we do in drills translates directly to how we respond to real-life emergencies,” said Chaim Weingarten, ZAKA vice president of operations.
Jan. 19, 2026
ZAKA Gala and Concert
The Wire
Unity, music and mission: ZAKA’s 35th anniversary benefit electrifies Newark Symphony Hall
“Our teams run toward pain so others can find comfort. They bring dignity and light where there is chaos and loss,” said CEO Dubi Weissenstern.
Nov. 26, 2025
The Wire
Since beginning of 2020, 120 Israelis have died alone at home and remained undiscovered for days after their deaths
ZAKA Chairman Yehuda Meshi-Zahav: “It is frightening to think of the consequences of this second closure. Who will save those who live alone? Who will care for them?”
Sep. 15, 2020
The Wire
Israeli Arab women in Deir Al Asad learn basic CPR
In first-of-its-kind joint initiative by ZAKA’s Eshet Lapidot and the local council
Sep. 9, 2020