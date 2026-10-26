Jewish Choral Conducting Institute graduates first cohort of fellows

The Jewish Choral Conducting Institute (JCCI), a program dedicated to high-level training of conductors of Jewish choral music, has graduated its first cohort of fellows. JCCI was created by Maestro Matthew Lazar, founder and director of the Zamir Choral Foundation, to provide professional education and pass on the tradition and experience of Jewish choral music to the next generation. The fully funded institute is made possible by a major gift from Cantor Robert Lieberman and Rabbi Vicki Lieberman.

Each JCCI cohort is composed of 11-15 conducting students from around the world. During the immersive two-year program, fellows attend intensive in-person retreats, workshops and monthly online meetings and receive one-on-one mentoring sessions with Lazar and guest presenters.

Lazar brings knowledge of Jewish and Western music and a deep understanding of the relationship between text and music that defines choral music. He models, encourages and nurtures the talents of a new generation of conductors of Jewish music.

“The conductor integrates music, text and cultural identity with mastery and precision, creating inspiring and transformative musical moments,” Lazar said. “The institute provides the specialized skills and knowledge needed to make all this possible.”

The inaugural group of fellows has completed the program. They were presented with a certificate in Jewish Choral Conducting and performed in a recital at the North American Jewish Choral Festival. The graduates are Shani Chamovitz, Abram Foster, Joshua Gonzalez, Matthew Gonzalez, Joel Herman, Dor Kaminka, Juliana Rappaport, Elliot Roman, Yoel Rubinstein, Nitzan Shohaam and Hadas Sturman.

A new cohort of JCCI fellows recently began the program, continuing the mission to share the legacy of Jewish choral music with the next generation.

“We are guided by a vision of vibrant Jewish identity through the study and performance of Jewish music at the highest level of excellence. Our goal is to create a pipeline of talented and knowledgeable conductors of Jewish choral music who will ensure the future of this rich and empowering art form,” Lazar said.

For more information, visit: www.zamirchoralfoundation.org.