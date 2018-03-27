11 anti-Semitic murders in France in the past 12 years
Holocaust survivor Mireille Knoll, 85, who was murdered Friday in her apartment in Paris, was the 11th person murdered in brutal acts of anti-Semitism in the past 12 years.
Holocaust survivor Mireille Knoll, 85, murdered Friday in her apartment in Paris, was the 11th person murdered in brutal acts of anti-Semitism in France in the past 12 years.
Others include:
- In 2006, Ilan Halimi was kidnapped and tortured to death because he was Jewish by a violent group known as the “Gang of Barbarians.”
- In 2012, Rabbi Yonatan Sandler, Aryeh Sander, Gabriel Sandler and Miriam Monsonego were murdered by a Muslim terrorist at the Ozar Hatorah school in Toulouse.
- In 2015, Philippe Braham, Yohan Cohen, Yoav Hattab and François-Michel Saada were shot and killed by Muslim terrorists at the Hyper Cacher kosher market in Paris; others were taken hostage.
- In 2017, Sarah Halimi was beaten and thrown from her balcony by a Muslim man yelling “God is great!”