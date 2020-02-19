More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   World News

‘All Israeli positions within range of Iranian fire,’ says top Iranian general

IRGC commander Maj. Gen. Hossein Salami warns “impotent” Israel over its “mischief” • Iranian attack may not come from Iranian territory.

Feb. 19, 2020
Maj. Gen. Hossein Salami, commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, June 8, 2018. Source: MEMRI.
Maj. Gen. Hossein Salami, commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, June 8, 2018. Source: MEMRI.

The commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) warned on Tuesday that all of Israel’s military positions were within range of Iranian attack, adding that such an attack would not necessarily come from Iranian territory.

Speaking with Hezbollah-affiliated Al Mayadeen TV, Maj. Gen. Hossein Salami cautioned Israel regarding its “acts of mischief.”

“The whole [of the] positions occupied by the Israeli regime are within the range of the IRGC’s fire,” said Salami, adding that “the source of such fire is not confined to Iran alone.”

“We give a warning to Israelis to care about their acts of mischief. They are far smaller than the Americans, much smaller and much more impotent by our calculations,” said Salami.

Iran invests heavily in arming Hezbollah, using the Shi’ite Lebanese terrorist group to attack Israel, as well as to tighten its grip on Beirut, where Hezbollah wields considerable political power as it all but controls the Lebanese parliament.

“Strong capacities have been shaped for the decline of the Zionist regime, but the conditions are not still prepared for its final downfall,” said Salami, according to the Iran Front Page website.

Israel should not rely on the United States for assistance, said the IRGC general, as “nobody has gained results from trusting Americans.”

Iran is more than ready to hit Israeli and American interests if they “overstep,” he declared.

“Iran is fully prepared to take counter-action against them [Israel]. We have both the determination and the capability to do so. Thus, both the Americans and the Israelis must know that Iran is the land of harsh and calculated responses to whatever invader, on whatever scale,” he said.

Iran’s main goals, said Salami, “generally revolve around the collapse and decline of the Zionist regime as well as ending the U.S. presence in the region and the complete defeat of the U.S. policies.”

Also on Tuesday, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei claimed that “wealthy Zionists” control the United States.

America has reached the “peak of arrogance” and is controlled by “corporate owners,” which makes it a “manifestation of oppression, abhorred by the world,” tweeted Khamenei.

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.

Iran
EXPLORE JNS
Police car lights
U.S. News
Woman arrested on warrant in alleged assault of Jewish counterprotester at University of Washington
Christina Valera Devitt is accused of grabbing an Israeli flag from a former IDF soldier during a 2025 rally confrontation outside the university’s stadium.
Mar. 20, 2026
US Treasury Department
U.S. News
US sanctions Iran-backed Hezbollah funding streams
“Iran is the head of the snake when it comes to global terrorism,” stated Scott Bessent, the U.S. treasury secretary.
Mar. 20, 2026
Harvard
U.S. News
Federal suit alleges Harvard turned ‘blind eye,’ violated civil rights of Jews, Israelis
“Harvard’s efforts demonstrate the very opposite of deliberate indifference,” the university said, in response to the U.S. Justice Department lawsuit.
Mar. 20, 2026
Aaron Bandler
Wall Street, New York City
U.S. News
Moody’s downgrade of NYC ‘just a warning’ city comptroller says
A small business owner in the Big Apple told JNS that she is being hurt by tariffs more than by the credit rating.
Mar. 20, 2026
Debra Nussbaum Cohen
School Classroom
U.S. News
Grad student unions give ‘lopsided critical attention to Israel’ over Iran, Russia
Jay Greene, author of a new report on the subject, told JNS that the unions communicate in an “overwrought and extreme” way about Israel.
Mar. 20, 2026
Aaron Bandler
United Nations Headquarters Building
World News
UN uses ‘every excuse in the book’ to obstruct probes, inspector general overseeing foreign assistance says
“Why are we to trust the U.N.’s own vetting procedures?” Adam Kaplan, of USAID, asked a congressional committee.
Mar. 20, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Mitchell Bard
Column
The moment Trump should have confronted antisemitism
Mitchell Bard