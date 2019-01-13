Iran TV: Our missiles can strike targets in Russia, Europe, China, India, Africa

On Dec. 22, 2018, Channel 1 (Iran) aired a short animated video about the Iranian missile capabilities.

The report said: “In 2015, Iran tested for the first time its long-range ballistic missile, which can be controlled and guided until it hits the target. The Emad Missile has a range of 2,500 km and can easily hit targets in Russia, Eastern Europe, western China, north-eastern Africa and large parts of India.”

The report also showed an animation of the missile flying around the globe and passing the Taj Mahal, the pyramids, the Kremlin and other landmarks.