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Iranian lawmakers: ‘Death to America,’ ‘Death to Israel’

The chamber’s speaker said the Islamic Republic now considers all European Union militaries to be terrorist groups.

Feb. 1, 2026
JNS Staff
Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian addresses lawmakers during a parliament session to present next year's budget in Tehran on Oct. 22, 2024. (Photo by AFP via Getty Images.
Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian addresses lawmakers during a parliament session to present next year’s budget in Tehran on Oct. 22, 2024. (Photo by AFP via Getty Images.
( Feb. 1, 2026 / JNS )

Iranian lawmakers on Sunday called for the destruction of the United States and Israel, chanting “death” to both nations during a session in which the chamber’s speaker said the Islamic Republic now considers all E.U. militaries to be terrorist groups, according to the Associated Press.

Brussels announced on Thursday that the European Union would designate the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist group over its deadly crackdown on nationwide protests.

“By seeking to strike at the [Guard], which itself has been the greatest barrier to the spread of terrorism to Europe, Europeans have in fact shot themselves in the foot and, once again through blind obedience to the Americans, decided against the interests of their own people,” said Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, a former IRGC commander, AP reported.

Qalibaf said the designation falls under “Article 7 of the Law on Countermeasures Against the Declaration of the IRGC as a Terrorist Organization,” according to Agence France-Presse.

Qalibaf made the announcement while he and other lawmakers wore IRGC uniforms, chanting “Death to America” and “Death to Israel,” per the report.

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