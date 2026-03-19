WATCH: US forces destroy Iranian naval threats in Strait of Hormuz

United States Central Command (CENTCOM) on Thursday released additional video footage showing strikes on Iranian warships.

“U.S. forces are destroying Iranian naval targets that threaten international shipping in and near the Strait of Hormuz,” CENTCOM tweeted.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar on Thursday accused the Islamic regime of “naval terrorism that harms the global economy,” saying that the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz “is not an American or Israeli issue—it’s a global one.

“It began with the Houthis in the Red Sea, and now the Iranian regime itself is carrying it out,” Sa’ar stated.

U.S. forces are destroying Iranian naval targets that threaten international shipping in and near the Strait of Hormuz. pic.twitter.com/qR6FJyI5ZS — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 19, 2026

U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration is considering deploying thousands more troops to reinforce “Operation Epic Fury,” including to secure safe passage for oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz, Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing an American official and three other people familiar with the matter.

Washington has also discussed the option of sending ground forces to occupy Iran’s Kharg Island, which handles roughly 90% of Tehran’s crude export.

Trump on March 2 defined “annihilating” the Islamic Republic of Iran Navy and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy as one of the chief goals of the war.