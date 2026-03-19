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WATCH: US forces destroy Iranian naval threats in Strait of Hormuz

The American military continues to hit warships that “threaten international shipping in and near the Strait,” CENTCOM said.

Mar. 19, 2026
JNS Staff

WATCH: US forces destroy Iranian naval threats in Strait of Hormuz

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USS Abraham Lincoln
An F-35C Lightning II, attached to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 314, prepares to launch from the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln in the Arabian Sea, Feb. 15, 2026. Credit: Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Daniel Kimmelman/U.S. Navy.

United States Central Command (CENTCOM) on Thursday released additional video footage showing strikes on Iranian warships.

“U.S. forces are destroying Iranian naval targets that threaten international shipping in and near the Strait of Hormuz,” CENTCOM tweeted.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar on Thursday accused the Islamic regime of “naval terrorism that harms the global economy,” saying that the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz “is not an American or Israeli issue—it’s a global one.

“It began with the Houthis in the Red Sea, and now the Iranian regime itself is carrying it out,” Sa’ar stated.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration is considering deploying thousands more troops to reinforce “Operation Epic Fury,” including to secure safe passage for oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz, Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing an American official and three other people familiar with the matter.

Washington has also discussed the option of sending ground forces to occupy Iran’s Kharg Island, which handles roughly 90% of Tehran’s crude export.

Trump on March 2 defined “annihilating” the Islamic Republic of Iran Navy and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy as one of the chief goals of the war.

Iran Middle East Defense and Security Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury
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