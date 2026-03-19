US Labor Department launches faith-based resource hub on workplace bias

The U.S. Labor Department launched a “center for faith” website on Thursday that includes federal guidance on Jew-hatred and religious discrimination in the workplace, part of a Trump administration push to expand faith-based initiatives across agencies.

The website links to civil rights resources and states that federal protections extend to bias based on “shared ancestry or ethnic characteristics,” including against individuals who are “Jewish, Muslim or Sikh.”

The department notes that these protections cover workplace harassment and unequal treatment tied to religious identity or ancestry, including antisemitism.

The new hub provides workers with information on filing discrimination complaints and outlines accommodations for religious observance. It also offers guidance for faith-based organizations seeking federal grants and retirement plan options for employees.