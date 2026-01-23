More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   World News

Milei invokes Torah, Judeo-Christian values at Davos

The Argentine president delivered an anti-globalist speech at the World Economic Forum, citing the Exodus story as a warning to the West.

Jan. 23, 2026
Canaan Lidor
Javier Milei
President of Argentina Javier Milei speaking at the 2025 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Md., Feb. 22, 2025. Credit: Gage Skidmore via Creative Commons.
( Jan. 23, 2026 / JNS )

Argentine President Javier Milei delivered a unique speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Thursday, where he quoted from the Torah and championed Judeo-Christian values.

The biblical parts of the speech featured the account of the beginning of the Hebrew Exodus from Egypt. Pharaoh’s intransigence provides an “extremely clear analogy” to what is happening in the Western world today, Milei warned.

Milei, who has spoken publicly about his attachment to Judaism and the Torah—the first five books of the Bible—delivered his anti-globalist, conservative message at a forum of political leaders, multinational corporations and international institutions. The annual gathering in Davos is widely seen as a forum with strong globalist tendencies.

“Finally, I want to share with you a reflection from this week’s parshah, Bo,” Milei said, using the Hebrew-language term for Torah portion followed by the name of this week’s portion, which means “come.”

Bo (Exodus 10:1–13:16) “describes the moment when Moses confronts Pharaoh, the symbol of the oppressive power of the state, to warn him that if he didn’t free the Hebrew people, the final three plagues would fall upon Egypt,” said Milei.

“When Pharaoh refused, the plague of locusts came, which meant famine. Then came the plague of darkness, meaning the loss of clarity in decision-making. And finally, the plague of the death of the firstborn, which illustrates the fate of a society that denies liberty. The analogy with what is happening in the West today is crystal clear,” he added.

Milei was elected in 2023 on a campaign that highlighted liberty and a defiant opposition to globalist, left-wing norms and dictates. The Argentine president is not Jewish but has spoken often about his spiritual connection to Judaism. He has said that Argentina’s key allies are the United States and Israel.

Milei is perhaps best known for his catch phrase “Long live freedom, damn it,” with which he also sealed his Davos speech.

Much of his speech was devoted to establishing the superiority of capitalism versus socialism and other forms of collectivism. He quoted extensively from the writings of anti-socialist, conservative commentators Thomas Sowell and Deirdre McCloskey, as well as classical philosophers Xenophon and Ulpian and later thinkers such as John Locke and Adam Smith.

The agendas and policies “being promoted by various international organizations and fora are nothing more than a whole set of socialist policies elegantly packaged to deceive people of noble spirit, who were full of good intentions. But this always led to the same catastrophic results,” Milei said in his speech in Davos.

The “West is in danger,” Milei said. But he ended on a positive note, saying that “the Americas will be the beacon of light that will once again illuminate the entire West, thereby repaying the civilizational debt with expressions of gratitude toward the foundations in Greek philosophy, Roman law and Judeo-Christian values.”

Canaan Lidor
Canaan Lidor Canaan Lidor
Canaan Lidor is an award-winning journalist and news correspondent at JNS. A former fighter and counterintelligence analyst in the IDF, he has over a decade of field experience covering world events, including several conflicts and terrorist attacks, as a Europe correspondent based in the Netherlands. Canaan now lives in his native Haifa, Israel, with his wife and two children.
EXPLORE JNS
The U.S. Coast Guard cutter USCGC Aquidneck transits the Strait of Hormuz, Dec. 2, 2020. Credit: Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Indra Beaufort/U.S. Navy.
U.S. News
US forces redirect 42nd commercial ship amid blockade, CENTCOM says
CENTCOM Commander Adm. Brad Cooper stated that the blockade has redirected “69 million barrels of oil that the Iranian regime can’t sell,” denying Tehran more than $6 billion in revenue.
Apr. 30, 2026
Brown University Shooting
U.S. News
FBI concludes Brown, MIT shootings had ‘no nexus to terrorism’
The FBI found that Claudio Valente, who killed two in a Brown classroom and an MIT professor two days later, “was driven by an accumulation of grievances that he collected throughout his life.”
Apr. 30, 2026
The Villa Grande, which houses the Center for Studies of Holocaust and Religious Minorities in Oslo, Norway. Credit: Courtesy of the Municipality of Oslo.
World News
Holocaust center in Oslo sparks outrage over ‘Nakba’ lecture
The center, which was created with reparations money over Norway’s complicity, plans to host a scholar who decried Western concern for Israel’s security.
Apr. 30, 2026
Canaan Lidor
Keren Tendler during the IAF flight mechanic course, Jan. 1, 2002. Credit: Courtesy of Rivana Tendler via Wikimedia Commons.
Feature
Keren Tendler, the only female IDF soldier killed in action during the 2006 Lebanon War
“There isn’t a moment that I don’t think of what could have been,” her mother told JNS.
Apr. 30, 2026
Amelie Botbol
United Nations
U.S. News
News from UN reads like satire, House foreign affairs panel chair says
“I can’t even say it with a straight face,” Rep. Brian Mast said of the global body choosing Iran for non-proliferation, women’s rights and terrorism prevention roles.
Apr. 30, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
People visit Mount Herzl Military Cemetery in Jerusalem during Yom Hazikaron, Memorial Day in Israel, to commemorate fallen Israeli soldiers and victims of terror, April 21, 2026. Photo by Oren Ben Hakoon/Flash90.
Israel News
Israel starts expanded compensation program for families of slain soldiers
“The orphans of Israel’s wars are the sons and daughters of Israeli society,” a Defense Ministry official said.
Apr. 30, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Air Force F-16I "Sufa" fighter jets over Iran. Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit.
JNS TV / Israel Undiplomatic
Trump’s latest warning to Iran explained
Apr. 30, 2026
Ruthie Blum, Mark Regev
THE COLUMN
Mitchell Bard
Column
The false equivalence of campus hatred
Mitchell Bard
Stephen M. Flatow. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
Moving a deadline only invites aggression
Stephen M. Flatow