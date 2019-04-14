Omani minister to Arab nations: ‘Reassure Israel we do not pose existential threat’

Omani Foreign Minister Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah said in an address delivered at the World Economic Forum on the Middle East and North Africa that Arab countries should take into consideration that Israel’s fear for its survival in the Middle East is part of the reason it received political, economic and military support from the international community.

He said that Arab countries should reassure Israel and alleviate its fears.

Bin Abdullah was asked if this would entail recognizing Israel’s right to exist, and he didn’t answer directly. Rather, he said that it would require “real agreements” between the “Arab nation,” Israel and those who are supporting Israel. He suggested that the Arab world does not wish to pose an existential threat to Israel. The video was uploaded to the Internet on April 6, 2019.

Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah: The Israelis were able to obtain everything from the international community: political, economic, and military support. They obtained all the means of power. But why? I think that there is a basic issue that needs to be taken into account. Despite everything that we said about its power, Israel is not reassured about its future as a non-Arab country surrounded by 400 million Arabs. It is not reassured about its continued existence in this region. I believe that we, as Arabs, should be able to look into this matter, and to dissipate these fears by …

Person: Does that mean that we should recognize Israel’s right to exist?

Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah: … real agreements between us, as the Arab nation, and between Israel and whoever is supporting Israel. Therefore, as long as we do not do this. … As long as we do not take initiative, without being pushed by anyone into taking this initiative, and unless we look into how we can encourage Israel, and make it feel that it is a part of this region, a part of the Middle East,and unless all the interests are aligned with the interests of the region. … Because without all this happening, and without alleviating or putting an end to the Israelis’ feeling that they are in a region that is threatening their future—and this is not true …