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‘Rumor’ Iranian regime leader Mojtaba Khamenei not alive, Trump says

“If he is, he should do something very smart for his country, and that’s surrender,” the U.S. president said.

Mar. 14, 2026
JNS Staff

‘Rumor’ Iranian regime leader Mojtaba Khamenei not alive, Trump says

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Trump black and white
U.S. President Donald Trump boards Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House en route Joint Base Andrews, Md., March 11, 2026. Credit: Molly Riley/White House.

U.S. President Donald Trump told NBC News on Saturday that he heard a “rumor” that Iranian regime leader Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of Ali Khamenei whom U.S. and Israeli forces assassinated on Feb. 28, is dead.

“I don’t know if he’s even alive. So far, nobody’s been able to show him,” Trump told NBC in a phone interview. “I’m hearing he’s not alive, and if he is, he should do something very smart for his country, and that’s surrender.”

NBC added that Trump called that news a “rumor.”

Pete Hegseth, the U.S. defense secretary, said during a Friday press conference that “we know the new so-called not-so-supreme leader is wounded and likely disfigured.”

“He put out a statement yesterday, a weak one, actually, but there was no voice and there was no video. It was a written statement. He called for unity,” Hegseth said. “Apparently killing tens of thousands of protesters is his kind of unity.”

“Iran has plenty of cameras and plenty of voice recorders, why a written statement? I think you know why. His father, dead. He’s scared. He’s injured. He’s on the run and he lacks legitimacy,” the secretary said. “It’s a mess for them. Who’s in charge? Iran may not even know.”

“With every passing hour, we know and we know they know, that the military capabilities of their evil regime are crumbling,” he added. “They can barely communicate, let alone coordinate. They’re confused and we know it.”

Iran Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
Jewish News Syndicate (JNS) is the fastest-growing news agency covering Israel and the Jewish world. We provide news briefs features opinions and analysis to 100 print newspapers and digital publications on a daily basis.
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