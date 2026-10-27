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Danon tells Albanese she’s ‘liar, fraud, stain on United Nations’

“You are undermining the credibility of the United Nations and exploiting its emblem to spread anti-Israel propaganda,” the Israeli envoy told the U.N. special rapporteur.

Mike Wagenheim
Francesca Albanese, U.S. special rapporteur on the “situation of human rights in the Palestinian territory occupied since 1967,” during a public event at Marea Village in Naples, Italy, on Oct. 10, 2026. Credit: LuciaMontanaroPhoto via Wikimedia Commons.
Francesca Albanese, U.S. special rapporteur on the “situation of human rights in the Palestinian territory occupied since 1967,” during a public event at Marea Village in Naples, Italy, on Oct. 10, 2026. Credit: LuciaMontanaroPhoto via Wikimedia Commons.
(Oct. 27, 2026 / JNS)

Danny Danon, Israeli ambassador to the United Nations in New York, told Francesca Albanese, U.S. special rapporteur on the “situation of human rights in the Palestinian territory occupied since 1967,” that she is embarrassing the global body.

Albanese, who is one of the advisers that the United Nations considers an “independent expert,” presented her most recent report, which calls for Israeli media figures to be prosecuted for, she said, inciting “genocide,” on Monday. She also accused the Jewish state of targeting Palestinian journalists.

Danon responded after the presentation.

“You are a liar, a fraud, and a stain on the United Nations,” he told Albanese. “Your accusations are not proof. Your assumptions are not evidence, and repeating the word ‘genocide’ does not make it true.”

The Israeli envoy also accused Albanese of claiming “to defend human rights while ignoring the Hamas terrorist organization that tramples them.”

He showed her a resignation letter that the Israeli mission had drafted with her name on it and urged her to sign it.

“You are undermining the credibility of the United Nations and exploiting its emblem to spread anti-Israel propaganda,” he said. “The only official letter you should issue is your resignation letter. It’s time for you to go home.”

United Nations Anti-Israel Bias
Mike Wagenheim
Mike Wagenheim Mike Wagenheim
Mike Wagenheim is a Washington-based correspondent for JNS, primarily covering the U.S. State Department and Congress. He is the senior U.S. correspondent at the Israel-based i24NEWS TV network.
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