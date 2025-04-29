A historic step forward: Arkansas recognizes Judea and Samaria

( April 29, 2025 / JNS)

I am writing from Jerusalem, the eternal capital of the Jewish people, having just attended the inaugural JNS International Policy Summit at the Waldorf Astoria—a landmark event that convened some of the most influential leaders and decision-makers to address critical issues shaping Israel’s future and its role in the global arena.

This extraordinary two-day summit on April 27-28, hosted by the Jewish News Syndicate wire service, provided a powerful platform for thought leaders to chart a path forward for Israel as a military, economic and moral superpower.

It was here that Mike Huckabee, the new U.S. ambassador to Israel, addressed an overflow crowd of Zionists from around the world, delivering an inspiring speech filled with steadfast support for Israel. His words coincided with a historic moment: Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, his daughter, signed a groundbreaking law on April 27—the first of its kind in the United States—requiring state authorities to refer to the biblical heartland of Judea and Samaria by its rightful name, rather than the term “West Bank.”

This decision affirms the deep historical and spiritual connection of the Jewish people to this land and sends a clear message: Judea and Samaria is an inseparable part of Israel, where Jews have an inalienable right to live securely.

The image of Sanders holding the signed legislation, surrounded by her team with the American and Arkansas flags in the background, reflects her commitment to truth and justice. As executive vice president of One Israel Fund, which supports Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria, I applaud her bold leadership. Her actions resonate deeply in Israel.

Judea and Samaria is the cradle of Jewish civilization, where sacred biblical stories unfolded—from Hebron, the burial place of our patriarchs and matriarchs, to Shiloh, where the Tabernacle stood for 369 years. The term “West Bank,” coined after Jordan’s illegal occupation in 1948, erases this history and diminishes the Jewish claim to the land. By mandating the use of “Judea and Samaria,” Arkansas has taken a stand for historical accuracy, rejecting politically motivated narratives that delegitimize Israel’s presence in its ancestral homeland.

Her principled stance is no surprise. The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree, as her father, also once the governor, has long been a steadfast advocate for Israel.

His speech at the JNS summit underscored his deep love for Israel, rooted in his evangelical Christian faith and his belief in the Jewish people’s return to their homeland. Together, the Huckabees embody faith, courage and moral clarity in a complex geopolitical landscape.

The new law in Arkansas sets a precedent for others to follow, challenging the international community to rethink terminology that undermines Israel’s legitimacy. It also supports the more than 500,000 Jewish Israelis in Judea and Samaria, affirming their right to live in their ancestral homeland.

For One Israel Fund, which provides security and infrastructure support to these communities, this decision is a morale boost amid ongoing threats from terrorism and political pressure.

This law aligns with the Trump administration’s legacy of supporting Israel, from moving the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem in May 2018 to recognizing Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights in 2019.

From Jerusalem, I am filled with hope. The partnership between the United States and Israel is stronger than ever, thanks to leaders like the Huckabees. May their leadership inspire others to stand with Israel and uphold the truth of our shared history.

The opinions and facts presented in this article are those of the author, and neither JNS nor its partners assume any responsibility for them.