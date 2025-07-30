‘A jihadist state on Israel’s border’—Netanyahu slams UK

( July 30, 2025 / JNS )

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday criticized the United Kingdom’s pledge to recognize a Palestinian state in September unless Jerusalem ends the war in Gaza and meets a series of demands.

In a statement posted to X, Netanyahu accused British Prime Minister Keir Starmer of “rewarding Hamas’s monstrous terrorism and punishing its victims.”

Netanyahu continued: “A jihadist state on Israel’s border TODAY will threaten Britain TOMORROW. Appeasement toward jihadist terrorists always fails. It will fail you too. It will not happen.”

The Israeli Foreign Ministry also responded, stating that Israel “rejects the statement by the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

“The shift in the British government’s position at this time, following the French move and internal political pressures, constitutes a reward for Hamas and harms efforts to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza and a framework for the release of hostages,” added the ministry.